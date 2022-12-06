Premier Announces the Recipients of The 2022 Premier’s Award for Excellence in the Public Service

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2022

Today, Premier Scott Moe announced one emerging leader, two individuals and five teams from the public service who will receive the Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service for 2022.

"The work of public servants touches all aspects of our daily lives. I am honoured to celebrate these very deserving individuals and teams," Moe said. "The recipients of this award have gone above and beyond their everyday work to better the lives of Saskatchewan residents."

The award has three categories: emerging leader, individual, and teams.

The 2022 recipients are:

Tate Wrubleski, Ministry of Agriculture

Amanda Gagnon, Ministry of Justice

Doug Johnson, Water Security Agency

Cowessess Coordination Agreement Provincial Team, Ministry of Social Services

Rapid Test Kit Distribution Team, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency

MySaskHealthRecord and Vaccine Verification Team, eHealth

Granular Pavement Airport Runways Project Team, Ministry of Highways

Parks Business Development and Leasing Team, Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport

The Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service has been recognizing exceptional work for 19 years. Honourable mentions are provided to third parties and/or private sector partners who have assisted team recipients in their projects.

The recipients will receive their award at an event held tonight in Regina.

For more information about the Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie Shanks

Intergovernmental Affairs

Phone: 306-787-5155

email: jamie.shanks2@gov.sk.ca