$405,000 For Weyburn Policing Initiatives

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2022

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $225,000 to the city of Weyburn through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2022-23. This grant will fund two existing police positions in the community.

"The province is committed to supporting our local police services and the work they do to enhance public safety," Education Minister and Weyburn Big-Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell. "This investment will not only strengthen the Weyburn community, but also provide the service with critical resources."

The Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing throughout the city and works to ensure a safer community.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $180,000 for one position as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) initiative. This brings the total amount of the Weyburn Police Service Funding Agreement to $405,000 for three police positions in 2022-23.

The funding for Weyburn supports positions within the Organized Crime/Serious Crimes Task Force Program and the CTSS.

"The City of Weyburn is thankful for the continued support from the Government of Saskatchewan for our police services," Weyburn Mayor Marcel Roy said. "This investment helps us achieve our commitment to a safe community for all and supports our fiscal responsibility to Weyburn residents."

"The Weyburn Police Service is appreciative of the funding provided by the provincial government in support of several community initiatives," Weyburn Police Service Chief Jamie Blunden said. "This grant supports our members within the Organized/Serious Crimes Task Force Program and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan Program as they work to ensure the successful implementation of the drug and traffic safety strategic plans within the city of Weyburn and surrounding area in an effort to create a safer community for all."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 141 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

