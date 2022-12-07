Teresa Fata Donates to the American Heart Association
Teresa Fata has recently contributed to the American Heart Association, the largest voluntary organization tackling heart disease and stroke.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teresa Fata has demonstrated philanthropic efforts in her donation to the American Heart Association (AHA), a nonprofit organization that focuses on tackling the number one disease killer worldwide: heart disease. Founded in 1924 by six cardiologists, AHA has invested more than $5 billion in cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease research.
“I am delighted to support the AHA in its mission to help those inflicted with heart disease,” says Teresa Fata, interior designer and brand builder for Fata Interiors. “I am grateful to have this opportunity to showcase my support to all the hardworking volunteers that save lives everyday.”
Pioneered by a handful of physicians and social workers, the American Heart Association has transformed from a professional scientific society to a nationwide volunteer organization dedicated to improving heart health and reducing the number of cardiovascular diseases and strokes in the country. All donations and proceeds to the organization help fund lifesaving research, improve patient care, and advocate for healthier communities.
As an interior designer and brand builder, Teresa Fata creates eye-pleasing and engaging spaces and content to communicate her clients’ vision. She studied journalism at Michigan State University and graduated in 2016 with a focus on editorial reporting.
To support the American Heart Association, you can visit their website at https://www.heart.org/
To learn more news and information about Teresa Fata, please visit her website at https://www.teresafata.com/
