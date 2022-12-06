$629,000 For Estevan Policing Initiatives

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2022

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $449,000 to the city of Estevan through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2022-23. This grant will fund four existing police positions in the community.

"Government is pleased to continue our partnership with the Estevan Police Service," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister and Estevan MLA Lori Carr said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell. "This funding will help our police service deliver important initiatives as they work diligently to keep our community safe."

The Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing throughout the city and works to ensure a safer community.

The funding for Estevan will support the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which comprises police officers and mental health workers who provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $180,000 for one position as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative. This brings the total amount of the Estevan Police Service Funding Agreement to $629,000 for five police positions in 2022-23.

"We would like to thank the province once again for their funding, which will allow us to provide better policing in various areas that make a positive difference in our communities," Estevan Mayor Roy Ludwig said.

"The Estevan Police Service would like to thank the province for their continued support in policing," Estevan Police Service Chief Richard Lowen said. "This partnership helps us work together to provide the best service for the community in the fight against crime, along with continued support for those in mental health crisis. These initiatives are vital to the well-being of our community members and in making our city safer."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 141 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

