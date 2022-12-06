Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Board of Osteopathic Medicine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Christopher Creegan, Dr. Monica Mortensen, and Dr. Gregory Williams to the Board of Osteopathic Medicine.

Christopher Creegan

Creegan is the Owner and Broker of Creegan Group. He was recognized in 2022 by RealTrends as one of the top Realtors based on number of homes sold, ranking #31 out of all Realtors in the United States. Creegan earned his associate degree from Seminole State College.

Dr. Monica Mortensen

Dr. Mortensen is a Pediatric Endocrinologist with Nemours Children’s Health. She is a Courtesy Assistant Professor for the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville. Dr. Mortensen earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Loyola University, her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Midwestern University, and completed her fellowship in pediatric endocrinology from the University of Chicago.

Dr. Gregory Williams

Dr. Williams is a Physician with Tallahassee Primary Care Associates. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and is a Clinical Assistant Professor for the Florida State University College of Medicine. Dr. Williams earned his bachelor’s degree from Palm Beach Atlantic College and his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Southeastern University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###