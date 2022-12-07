Clear Sky Commissions Geophysics Program at the Halo Project in Big Smoky Valley

Company engages Axiom Exploration Group & Mira Geoscience

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTCQB: CSKYF) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Axiom Exploration Group and Mira Geoscience to complete a geophysics program at the Halo Project in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.



Company CEO, Patrick Morris, said, “Clear Sky continues to execute on our exploration and development plan, with our two-pronged approach to unlocking the claystone value. While our metallurgical team is hard at work with the processing and extraction technology, our exploration team continues to build out our geological understanding of both Halo and ELi projects. This geophysics program will be used as a key input for 2023 exploration and development, which is planned to include an inaugural exploration drill program.”

The program will use a Loupe time domain EM system designed in Western Australia. Loupe is a ground-based unique, portable, mobile transient electromagnetic (TEM) system that takes advantage of a wide range of developments in electronics and signal processing. An integrated geophysical model will be produced that uses the geophysics data collected at Halo, in combination with public geological/geophysical data, and field data sets provided by Clear Sky. The integrated geophysical model will inform the development of a 2D and 3D model as input to a layered earth inversion (LEI). It is expected that the LEI will be used to invert for the location of key boundaries and the thickness of geological layers.

Onsite work will be done by Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (“Axiom”) of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and consists of the collection and processing of time domain electromagnetic data. This consists of a 73 line-km survey over the project at a survey line spacing of 100 m, with potential infill at 50 m spacing in-between selected lines of interest.

Interpretation and modelling of the field data, including the production of the layered earth inversion model, will be done by Mira Geoscience. Founded in 1999, Mira has pioneered the application of advanced geological modelling, 3D-GIS technology and 4D multi-disciplinary data management through the integrated “Common Earth Model.” They specialize in leveraging and integrating some of the world’s most advanced earth modelling technologies into workflow-based solutions that provide better, faster decisions for their clients.

“One of the advantages of The Loupe system is the speed at which it can be deployed,” continues Pat Morris. “We expect the field survey for this work plan to be completed before the end of this year. And to have the data processed and the model created early in the next year.”

Qualified Person:

Anna Hicken, P.Geo., of Geomax Consulting, and consultant to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in this news release.

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTCQB: CSKYF)

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more; visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.clearskylithium.com and to sign up to our “news alerts” to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video, which is now available on the website.

