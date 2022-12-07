Submit Release
Geekvape's Super Factory: Intelligence leads the rapid development of the e-cigarette industry

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart manufacturing employs a new generation of information and communication technology with contemporary manufacturing technologies to achieve comprehensive intelligence in R&D, design, production, supply, and service. A growing number of significant manufacturing organizations are transforming and improving intelligent manufacturing in response to the demand for digitalization, which helps businesses reach customers more directly, respond to market demands more quickly, improve production efficiency, and use fewer resources.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:  https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9120051-geekvape-super-factory-e-cigarette-industry/ 

Non-traditional companies, such as e-cigarette companies, learned early on the importance of smart manufacturing for enhancing their core capabilities and took proactive action.

In recent years, Geekvape Technology, a leading provider of electronic atomization solutions, has gathered the strength to conduct original and cutting-edge technological research, ushering in a period of rapid development. Because of this, it has become one of the best e-cigarette companies in the world, and its GEEKVAPE and GEEKBAR brands are sold in more than 70 countries.

According to Allen Yang, CEO of Geekvape, the company has established a lean, information-based, automated manufacturing system. The company has incorporated lean production and standardized process management to build an industry-leading lean supply chain model and higher-quality products and services for customers. Geekvape's supply chain management system integrates capital, commercial, and informational movements with logistical ones. The company is largely automated, increasing production capacity and achieving intelligent product production thanks to a massive automatic assembly line packaging process.

"We've advanced quickly since upgrading our Qisitech factory,"  according to the General Director of Qisitech, "where electronic atomization equipment research, production, and sales are all integrated into smart manufacturing, with clean, dust-free workshops for trial production, assembly, liquid filling, and packing." Additionally, packaging, testing, assembling, and laser engraving machines are available to aid in the development and production of intelligent products. Assembly is 90% automated, and the production yield rate is 99.8%.

According to reports, Geekvape is constructing the Zhuhai industrial park, which will have a total area of over 200,000 square meters and a total investment of $1.55 billion USD. It is anticipated to be operational and in use by 2023. This project is highly innovative and cutting-edge, and it will serve as a significant practical example for the transformation and advancement of conventional electronic atomization.

Geekvape is able to deliver more efficient, dependable, and superior customer service thanks to the backing of the full industrial chain. Smart manufacturing has improved Geekvape Technology's competitiveness, allowing it to become an inventor, pioneer, and enabler of smart manufacturing for e-cigarettes. In addition to providing Geekvape's with positive financial results and delivering overall improvements in cost containment, quality, and efficiency, it has the potential to advance energy conservation, environmentally friendly production, and positive social outcomes.

The e-cigarette business is an important new market for smart manufacturing that merits the attention of all manufacturers. In the future, more and more manufacturing companies will realize that smart manufacturing is the key to improving their core competitiveness. The e-cigarette sector will also introduce increasingly supportive policies as it enters the sphere of smart manufacturing.

