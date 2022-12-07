Author Ken Pennington's New Book, "The Rockeaters", is An Epic Account of a Scottish Highlander Who Immigrated to Colonial America

December 6, 2022 - "The Rockeaters" is an exciting work of fiction having heroes, lifelong friendships, lasting loves, and colorful characters.

Recently published by Christian Faith Publishing, Inc. "The Rockeaters" by author Ken Pennington follows the story of a Scottish Highlander, Jeremiah McCurdy, born in 1620 at Kilchattan Bay, Isle of Bute, Firth of Clyde, Scotland.

Ken Pennington, an artist and historian from Lookout Mountain, Georgia, has released a new novel.

The Rockeaters is an epic narrative of Jeremiah McCurdy's hunt for and finding of the fabled Rockeaters, written between 1620 and 1752. Jeremiah was a Scottish Highlander who immigrated to colonial America in 1633 and was immediately enthralled by the fascinating people and places he encountered while exploring the New World. His ties with Native Americans, formerly enslaved people, and Highlander neighbors created history. Throughout his adventure, he encounters heroes, lifelong friendships, long-lasting romances, and colorful individuals.

There is action, comedy, love, betrayal, and forgiveness. There are conflicts on land and at sea, as well as exploration of high mountains and deep tunnels. Finally, there are the Rockeaters, a kindly race of ancient humans who have survived since antiquity. Jeremiah is accidentally selected for a tremendous journey with magnificent gifts, a long life, and deadly perils. It's a magnificent trip that would have been lost and forgotten long ago if not for his notebooks.

About The Author

Ken Pennington is an artist, author, historian, adventurer, cave explorer and storyteller. He lives with his wife, Becky, on Lookout Mountain just south of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Readers wishing to experience this mesmerizing work can get a copy of "The Rockeaters" by Ken Pennington at bookstores or online at Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

