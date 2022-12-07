Submit Release
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Share Distribution

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust NXDT ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares NXDT ("Preferred Shares") of $0.34375 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2023, to Preferred shareholders of record at the close of business December 23, 2022.  

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-diversified-real-estate-trust-announces-preferred-share-distribution-301696413.html

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

