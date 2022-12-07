Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,530 in the last 365 days.

Ahead of the Miami International Boat Show, USPA Prepares Ship Security Officers

USPA Nationwide Security is preparing for the influx of maritime security requests as the Miami International Boat Show approaches

Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the world's largest boat and yacht show, is the result of the combination of the Miami International Boat Show and the Miami Yacht Show. A boat makes life more enjoyable. Whether you are looking for kayaks, superyachts or the newest aquatic innovations, you will find them all here.

Miami Beach Convention Center and Pride Park will host the on-land portion of the event. IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens, One Herald Plaza, Museum Park Marina, and Sea Isle Marina will host the show's in-water components.

USPA has completed its Titanium Service (VIP Security) at various locations for Art Basel, including private events containing A-list attendees at the Yves Saint Laurent gallery and VIP afterparty. As the Miami International Boat Show approaches in February, their attention has shifted to marinas.

"It is not as simple as sending security officers to guard the boats and marinas of our clients. According to Brian Fitzgibbons, USPA's Vice President, "the advance work we put in takes months of planning and intelligence." He is referring to the preliminary stages of risk assessments, open-source intelligence, and liaison with the United States Coast Guard as well as local law enforcement marine units.

The port of Miami, a major seaport and a major transportation hub in the state of Florida, is a major maritime security concern, according to Fitzgibbons. Millions of containers are also stored there by various companies. It is one of the largest ports in the United States.

"Maritime security is a complex industry requiring professional control mechanisms. A professional ship security officer is responsible for monitoring suspicious behavior and working closely with local law enforcement authorities.” According to Fitzgibbons, "They also monitor boats and marinas as well as assess cargo before boarding cruise ships."

Since 2005, USPA Nationwide Security has been providing superyacht security in Miami and maritime protection throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and part of Africa. USPA brings to the Miami International Boat Show an experienced team of military veterans and special operators who specialize in amphibious operations.

Media Contact
Company Name: USPA Nationwide Security
Contact Person: Daniel Manning
Email: Send Email
Phone: (800) 214-1448
Address:Maritime Security Unit - Miami-Dade 601 Brickell Key Dr, Ste 700
City: Miami
State: FL 33131
Country: United States
Website: uspasecurity.com/

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Ahead of the Miami International Boat Show, USPA Prepares Ship Security Officers

You just read:

Ahead of the Miami International Boat Show, USPA Prepares Ship Security Officers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.