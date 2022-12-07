Ahead of the Miami International Boat Show, USPA Prepares Ship Security Officers

USPA Nationwide Security is preparing for the influx of maritime security requests as the Miami International Boat Show approaches

Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the world's largest boat and yacht show, is the result of the combination of the Miami International Boat Show and the Miami Yacht Show. A boat makes life more enjoyable. Whether you are looking for kayaks, superyachts or the newest aquatic innovations, you will find them all here.

Miami Beach Convention Center and Pride Park will host the on-land portion of the event. IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens, One Herald Plaza, Museum Park Marina, and Sea Isle Marina will host the show's in-water components.

USPA has completed its Titanium Service (VIP Security) at various locations for Art Basel, including private events containing A-list attendees at the Yves Saint Laurent gallery and VIP afterparty. As the Miami International Boat Show approaches in February, their attention has shifted to marinas.

"It is not as simple as sending security officers to guard the boats and marinas of our clients. According to Brian Fitzgibbons, USPA's Vice President, "the advance work we put in takes months of planning and intelligence." He is referring to the preliminary stages of risk assessments, open-source intelligence, and liaison with the United States Coast Guard as well as local law enforcement marine units.

The port of Miami, a major seaport and a major transportation hub in the state of Florida, is a major maritime security concern, according to Fitzgibbons. Millions of containers are also stored there by various companies. It is one of the largest ports in the United States.

"Maritime security is a complex industry requiring professional control mechanisms. A professional ship security officer is responsible for monitoring suspicious behavior and working closely with local law enforcement authorities.” According to Fitzgibbons, "They also monitor boats and marinas as well as assess cargo before boarding cruise ships."

Since 2005, USPA Nationwide Security has been providing superyacht security in Miami and maritime protection throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and part of Africa. USPA brings to the Miami International Boat Show an experienced team of military veterans and special operators who specialize in amphibious operations.

