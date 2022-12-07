Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,530 in the last 365 days.

Raffles Christian Group Of Schools (RCGS) Is Building The Future Of Education By Preparing Students For Active Leadership With Shining Character

RCGS is beyond just brilliant; they are a group of schools that develops students of character, empowering them to reach their full potential in a nurturing, supportive and challenging environment.

Education is more than just classrooms and books; it is about building a character that will set one apart from others to face the challenges of tomorrow. The Raffles Christian Group of Schools (RCGS) is a group of premier schools that exists to transform lives. RCGS is committed to grooming future leaders who will be ready and able to face the challenges of the digital age. This can best be achieved by creating environments where students are exposed to traditional and information-based learning. Students are also encouraged to develop a mindfulness mindset by exploring interests such as arts, music, sports, and culture. Raffles Christian School aims to offer a well-rounded blend of modern teaching methods and a mind for creative thinking so that our students can gain insights into themselves as well as the worldviews of their fellow people.

The late Mr. William Soeryadjaya and Mr. Radius Prawiro founded the Raffles Group of Schools in July 2005. Their vision was to build a school that would shape and mold its students into outstanding individuals who exemplify excellence in all they do. Today, RCGS is an established international school and one of the most reputable schools in Indonesia. From the start, their objective has been to provide an approach to learning that encompasses all aspects of development – character, intellectual, social, and physical. This holistic approach ensures their students take responsibility for their own learning process. To empower them with the skills and confidence they will need to face life’s challenges with confidence and poise.

RCGS programs and Cambridge Curriculum are unique because they adopt a knowledge-based, experience-based, and skills-based approach to learning. The teacher inspires lifelong learning by teaching students to think independently, critically, creatively, and collaboratively to achieve their full potential. Together with parents, students, and teachers, RCGS continues to build on the legacy left by the founders, seeking excellence in every aspect of school life.

Their students demonstrate an understanding of 21st-century skills, encouraging them to discern their interests and strengths while imparting a Christian ethos that will guide them to live out their God-given potential. RCGS system is designed to provide a holistic learning environment where our students can grow intellectually, socially, physically, and spiritually beyond their years.

When asked about the uniqueness of the institute, the team said, “At RCGS, we pursue excellence and constantly raise the bar as we nurture unity, courage, and friendship in our students. RCGS is a great place where students can cultivate their talents and learn from their teachers, who are very passionate and show a genuine desire to help our students achieve their goals. Many of our alumni are following their dreams and pursuing studies at the world's top 100 universities.

RCGS is a hub of students from diverse cultures, nationalities, and family backgrounds. Built on Christian values that emphasize relationships — not just academic achievements RCGS equips its students to tackle the challenges of higher education and life. With flexible admissions options for international students, the dedicated team at RCGS also organizes visa processing services for all international students.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Raffles Christian School


Contact Person:

Manivasugen


Email:Send Email
Phone:

+62 (021) 7590 3342


Address:

Jalan Gedung Hijau Raya 1, No 1, Pondok Indah


City:

South Jakarta


State:

DKI


Country:

Indonesia


Website:https://raffles-international.org/

You just read:

Raffles Christian Group Of Schools (RCGS) Is Building The Future Of Education By Preparing Students For Active Leadership With Shining Character

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.