CLASS ACTION UPDATE: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE, VWEWW)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ("Vintage Wine Estates" or the "Company") VWE VWEWW for possible breaches of Federal Securities law. Vintage Wine Estates is a vintner company that sells wines and spirits.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Vintage Wine Estates between October 13, 2021 and September 13, 2022 (the "Class Period"). The deadline for filing is January 13, 2023.

On September 13, 2022, Vintage disclosed that certain of the Company's previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon and should be restated due to the identification of an accounting error related to the treatment of interest rate swap agreements.

On this news, Vintage's stock price fell $2.23 per share, or 40.33%, to close at $3.30 per share on September 14, 2022.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine Estates was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

