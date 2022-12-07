Meital Taub Luxury Group Launches Livel Real Estate, Heralding the Next Wave of Independent Luxury Boutiques

Meital Taub Luxury Group, one of the most successful teams in Coastal Orange County, announced the launch of its new company, Livel Real Estate, in partnership with Side.

Meital Taub Luxury Group, one of the most successful teams in Coastal Orange County, announced the launch of its new company, Livel Real Estate, in partnership with Side. Side, a leading real estate technology company, will support Livel Real Estate behind the scenes with proprietary transaction management and technology, which will streamline the company's back office and allow its agents to focus on serving clients at the highest level. Additionally, Livel Real Estate will join an ecosystem composed of the most elite professionals in the United States, providing its clients with an expansive nationwide network.

Livel Real Estate was founded by Meital Taub, who is one of the most acclaimed professionals in luxury real estate today. She and the agents at Livel have a total transaction volume of over $1 billion, and have amassed $260 million in 2022. Taub, who facilitated upward of $204 million in sales in 2021, has been in the industry since 2010. She has been the force behind a number of iconic Orange County sales, including 24 Lagunita Drive, the $15 million Laguna Beach home that was a winner on HGTV's "Ultimate House Hunt 2018"; 10252 Sunrise Lane in North Tustin, which sold for $14 million and still holds the record for North Orange County; and 40 North La Senda Drive in Laguna Beach, an iconic historical residence that locals call "The Lighthouse Estate." Taub was chosen by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County to represent their largest donation: a $10 million house. She sold it above its appraised value and donated her commission back to the foundation.

"I designed Livel Real Estate to inspire clients and agents alike while staying true to the core values that made Meital Taub Luxury Group the trusted authority in coastal Orange County luxury real estate," Taub said. "Each buyer and seller will enjoy the same consistent, distinctive, elevated client experience and value that makes them feel like they're our only client, along with consulting on everything real estate. Each property will get exposure via our network, relationships, and innovative sales and marketing techniques. Additionally, vanguard agents will have the support they need to grow their businesses."

Livel Real Estate will build upon Meital Taub Luxury Group's distinctive contributions to the industry. The team is ranked among the top teams in the nation by Tom Ferry and RealTrends, as published in The Wall Street Journal. It also earned top awards every year at its former brokerage, such as founder awards, being named the #1 Luxury Sales Team companywide, and the award for selling the most luxury homes in 2021. Livel Real Estate will serve Orange County and be headquartered in Laguna Beach, but Taub has plans to expand the brand nationwide, a contributing factor to the partnership with Side.

"With Side, I don't need to reinvent the brokerage wheel," Taub said. "I can focus on serving our clients well by expanding our brand into new markets with like-minded agents, and together, my team and I can refine our offering with advisory services and a comprehensive approach to real estate. The goal is to have a lasting impact by making it possible for everyone to live the lifestyle they desire and build the kind of wealth that leaves a legacy."

Partnering with Side will ensure Livel Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Livel Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more.

Side CEO Guy Gal said: "We are thrilled to partner with Meital Taub's new company, Livel Real Estate, and look forward to helping them grow so they can provide extraordinary service to even more communities across the U.S."

About Livel Real Estate

Livel Real Estate provides a client experience rarely offered and even more rarely experienced. The Wall Street Journal, RealTrends, and Tom Ferry name the firm among the top teams in the nation, and founder Meital Taub ranks in the top .01% of her peers. Livel agents boast more than $1 billion in transaction volume, 28 times more sales than the market average, and a 99% list-to-sale ratio. However, these statistics merely reflect their dedication to offering honest, incisive representation that makes a lasting impact on everyone they serve. This has given Livel a wide base of repeat clients who refer their friends, families, and spheres of influence. Livel Real Estate is headquartered in Laguna Beach, California. For more information, visit http://www.LivelRealEstate.com.

