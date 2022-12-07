Gretna Medical Center launches Coast Guard Physical Examinations To Help Supply Chain

Gretna Medical Center launched the first Coast Guard Physical Examination that is offered seven days a week in southern Louisiana aimed at helping supply chain issues at the ports.

There are several medical clinics in New Orleans that offer Coast Guard Physical Examination but the first clinic to offer seven days service for the exam is Gretna Medical Center. This provision is made by Gretna Medical Center to serve better merchant mariners to help solve supply chain issues. This implies that merchant mariners can visit the clinic on any day of the week for quick and convenient physical examinations.

Offering the coast guard physical seven days a week helps the supply chain shortage because it gives merchant mariners an option to pass the coast guard physical over the weekend before they set sail. Without a coast guard physical certification, a merchant mariner can not set sail and so causing delays at the port especially if this is a ship captain.

The Merchant Mariner Credential is a credential issued by the United States Coast Guard in accordance with guidelines of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers to United States seafarers in order to show evidence of a mariner's qualifications. The guard physical, also known as a merchant mariner physical, is a physical examination performed by a medical provider using document CG-719K to certify that anyone working on a vessel is in good health and has no physical or mental limitations that would prevent him or her from safely operating a vessel. This document is required for anyone operating a vessel at a U.S. port and this will serve as a proof that mariners are physically capable of performing all routine and emergency seafaring duties safely.

To make this possible, Gretna Medical Center employed additional personnel to help in processing the CG-719k merchant mariner credential medical evaluation reports, and an additional provider was added to the clinic. The competent and experienced physicians at Gretna Medical Clinic perform marine merchant physicals in accordance with all the United State Coast Guard regulations.

Mariner Medical Certificate and Merchant Mariner Medical Certificate are offered by Gretna Medical Center for entry-level ratings. The examination consists of various tests that evaluate vision, hearing, and other skills, such as balance and coordination.

Timmy Dang, managing director at Gretna Medical Center, remarked, “I am very proud that our team came up with a plan to help these important shipping vessels stay on schedule. We are doing what we can to help the supply chain."

Gretna Medical Center is the premier medical facility in southern Louisiana, serving the New Orleans and Westbank regional areas.

For additional information on the Coast Guard physical examination, please visit these frequently asked questions about Coast Guard Physical examination on their site.

Media Contact

Company Name: Gretna Medical Center

Contact Person: Timmy Dang

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: gretnamedical.com/merchant-mariner-and-coast-guard-physical-new-orleans



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Gretna Medical Center launches Coast Guard Physical Examinations To Help Supply Chain