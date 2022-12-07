How to Prepare for a Home Remodeling Project in San Diego

Home Remodeling project can be unpleasant task because it requires a lot of coordination and understanding construction and design. Therefore, it is important to make sufficient preparations which can help to get the best results from your project. This is a general guide how to plan for a Home Remodeling Project in San Diego.

Many homeowners often feel discouraged when facing home remodeling projects; it is often considered a time-consuming and unpleasant task. Here is a step-by-step strategy which will motivate homeowners who plan a home remodeling project, and help guide them through the process. Yes, this article will help ensure the completion of a successful home remodeling project. The main key to a successful home remodel is to always look for the ultimate or optimal point for your home remodeling project.

Home remodeling or home improvement has been commonly known as one of the biggest industries in the United States for years. The home improvement industry will gain new peak numbers as home improvement project dollars spent topping $430 billion in 2022 alone, according to projections from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS).

Home Remodeling in San Diego

Why remodel a home in San Diego?

According to United States Census Bureau's (2021), there are 1,237,638 housing units in San Diego County, and according to Point2homes.com the median year in which these properties were built is 1977. For the last decade, there is consistent growth in home values, and the home improvement industry will likely continue to grow in the near future. Moreover, with the given fact that approximately 80% of the houses in the United States are older than 20 years, it can be assumed that most homeowners will face remodeling or repair in the very near future. With deteriorating conditions of kitchens, bathrooms, and more, it is important for homeowners to be the one who chooses the right time for a home remodel vs. waiting for emergency repairs when they occur. From the homeowner’s standpoint, preparations for a home remodel project are not an easy task. Home remodeling projects can be complex tasks that involve multiple professionals and detailed coordination. Some might think a home remodel project is a fast and easy task; the truth is actually somewhere in the middle. Home remodel projects, including the most popular projects, bathroom remodeling, and kitchen remodeling can be enjoyable and easy if done correctly. Conversely, they can also be extremely frustrating if planned poorly or performed by unskilled workers. It is highly recommended using a licensed general contractor who will help you manage the project and help reduce the length of your project.

Planning your home remodeling San Diego project

The first step when planning any home remodeling project and more importantly, a kitchen remodel or bathroom remodel project, would be focusing on a few major key factors:

Budget

Set a realistic budget for your project and then gather estimates for your dream remodel. Important tip-Plan for approximately 90% of your budget and leave 10% for surprises and upgrades during construction.

While some people prefer dreamy kitchens and bathrooms with luxurious fixtures and appliances, others prefer functional and efficient design. You should ask yourself, “ What type of kitchen do I really want?” Hint: with good planning, you will enjoy both worlds. And sometimes, ideas and solutions will be found without a big expense.

Before setting your budget, you should get a sense of real budget planning for your project. Finding the most reasonable “magic number” of how much it costs to remodel a home in San Diego is not easy. You can get closer to the real budget using these tips:

a. Meet contractors for a consultation. This is a great opportunity to get to know the company you might choose to work with, understand timelines and in general, learn more about the process of your future projects. It is essential to research your chosen company as far as reviews and testimonials, completed projects, and pictures of their completed work. Get a sense of the level of confidence your contractor gives you. While a lack of confidence might be questionable, a contractor who is too confident may be a red flag as well. Look for the optimal point for your home remodeling project. The estimate may be the most confusing part of planning for your remodel project. There are many companies in the market and each company offers a different approach, starting with materials selection, design ideas, level of experience, and more.

b. Search online. There are a few websites that can guide you through the process of getting a sense of various remodeling project costs. For example, click here for various remodeling project costs.

c. Ask your friends. There is no better referral than friends or family! If you know someone who recently remodeled their home, ask how much they spent on their project. In order to find a relatively accurate number, be sure to ask exactly what the project included. Projects which include removing walls and changing layout will not cost the same as a cosmetic upgrade or uplifting kitchen or bathroom project.

Timeline and timing

The timeline and timing for a home remodeling project feed one another. When planning a home remodel project, both are important to consider. Let’s dive into both.

The Timelines of different types of home remodeling projects are different. For example, a full bathroom remodel takes about four to six weeks; a kitchen remodel project may take more. When making big changes to an existing layout, the length of the project may increase. When full home remodeling is your plan, you will also need to consider what is the “critical path” of the project. Or what will be the shortest time for the projects without any delay when different tasks are performed in the necessary order. For example, you would prefer to push a whole home paint job off until the end of the full home remodel. Another example would be, you would prefer to install all new flooring only when all the heavy work, such as plumbing, tile work, etc., has been completed.

The timing of the project will be affected by the timeline. There are many things to consider such as school breaks for homeowners who have kids, vacation time, holidays, and more. For many projects, especially bathroom, kitchen projects, and full home remodel san Diego, obtaining materials, appliances, etc. should be also a major consideration. It is highly important to understand what all needs to be done in the preparation phase before setting a start date, for example. Obtaining a work permit and the construction plans when needed, can be very time-consuming depending on your municipality’s building department, and it is important to set realistic expectations for the work and timeline.

In order to face your project realistically and smoothly as possible, the ideal solution would be to hire a company which offers “design-build” services. Design-build is a project delivery system used in the construction industry. When using the “design-build” method, the company who perform the construction work, is the same company who creates the design and planning of the project.

Home remodeling in San Diego

Choosing the best general contractor for your needs.

There are many local home improvement and home remodeling companies in the greater San Diego area; choosing the right company for you may be challenging. To choose the best company for you, consider who will be the best fit for your project and your needs. Thus, the optimal for your home remodeling project. In today’s social media world, it is more challenging to understand which company will deliver the best results and complete your home remodeling project as promised. When meeting a contractor for a consultation, try to observe the following points:

a. How experienced is the general contractor/ project manager? By ascertaining their level of experience, you will assure a more seamless project, controlled budget, and timeline. You will determine the level of experience by asking questions, listening to the contractor/ project manager, and getting a real idea of his knowledge of construction codes, recommended steps, and materials needed for your project. Look for the company’s vision and beliefs.

b. Has the general contractor/ project manager completed projects on the same scale as yours? Some general contractors may have excellent reviews and presentations, but the main question is whether or not they are qualified to perform the same type of project as yours. Click here for an excellent example, a rich home remodeling portfolio.

c. Do you feel confident to let the contractor/ project manager lead the way? For many homeowners, remodeling a home might be one of the biggest expenses of their life. Most homeowners will remodel their homes only one or two times during their lifetime. The point is, most homeowners are simply not experienced enough to make critical decisions on their project and need guidance from someone they trust.

d. Customer service? Your project manager will guide you through the whole process thru to completion. For successful completion, you must feel you are getting sufficient guidance and customer service. Be sure your project manager will be your point of contact during your project; when you have questions (and you will), your project manager should be there for you, to answer every question you have during the duration of your project. Your project manager must also perform quality checks on the work, meaning, there will be someone who knows your project and will answer those questions. Home remodeling is a very detailed process and having A to Z guidance is crucial for a successful project.

Final thought

Home remodeling projects can be expensive and stressful, but it does not always have to be such. Planning, understanding the process and choosing the right company to help you can make your experience much more pleasant and rewarding. Completing a full home remodeling project can turn out to be an excellent return on investment when done correctly and under budget. Optimal Home Remodeling & Design has helped many customers achieve their home remodeling goals and can assist you too!

November 27, 2022

