QuickBox Fulfillment Announces Strategic Investment in El Mar Logistics

El Mar's integration with QuickBox Fulfillment expands location and service options.

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickBox Fulfillment ("QuickBox") announced a strategic investment in El Mar Logistics ("El Mar"), a provider of warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution services based in Carson, CA. The transaction adds a fourth geography to the QuickBox network in a highly desirable Southern California location, providing clients with additional service options on the west coast.

With strategically located facilities in Carson, CA, Wayne, NJ, Denver, CO, and Atlanta, GA, the acquisition of El Mar enables QuickBox to deliver more value to its clients, including easy access to major US ports. In addition, inventory can be stored closer to customers across the US, resulting in faster-time-to-home and opportunities to strategically diversify and offer lower shipping costs.

"By joining forces, El Mar and QuickBox are able to increase the value we can provide our collective clients and their end customers – with more locations, expanded service capabilities, and combined expertise," said QuickBox CEO Irene Scharmack. "And we are really excited to bring everyone together to build an even stronger team."

El Mar Logistics operates 225,000+ sq.ft of warehouse space in Carson, CA, located near major highways and the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Family-owned and operated since its start in 1966, El Mar brings additional expertise in eCommerce, retail, and wholesale fulfillment services to the QuickBox network.

El Mar COO, Ryan Spillers will take on an executive role on the commercial side of the combined organization. "This is an exciting step for us," said Spillers. "El Mar and QuickBox are a great fit and we look forward to being able to provide enhanced services and capabilities to our clients."

About El Mar Logistics

For over 40 years, El Mar Logistics has been helping clients ensure a seamless supply chain operation, providing warehousing, shipping, and fulfillment services across a range of industries and product types. The experienced El Mar team takes complex logistics off the hands of its clients, freeing them up to focus on other important aspects of their business. El Mar operates over 225,000 square feet of warehouse space on its Carson, CA campus, located near major highways and the ports of LA and Long Beach. More information is available at https://www.elmarlogistics.com.

About QuickBox Fulfillment

QuickBox is a trusted third-party fulﬁllment partner of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. The company provides eCommerce fulﬁllment, Amazon support services, reverse logistics, and value-added services, as well competitive shipping rates. As brands grow, and the end-market continues to shift, QuickBox works alongside the brands in a consultative manner to expand their reach into retailers and wholesalers. This partnership approach and commitment to operational excellence has led to the rapid growth of QuickBox, which can now support nationwide two-day time-to-home shipping. More information is available at http://www.quickbox.com.

