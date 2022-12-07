Make Digital Advertising Easy with Sky Way Billboards, the Nation's Top Independent Billboard Agency

Sky Way Billboards helps companies expand their digital marketing campaigns with billboard advertising in 1,600 locations, bringing in more than 344 million monthly impressions.

Sky Way Billboards makes digital advertising more accessible than ever, with campaigns across the nation with as little as 72 hours turnaround after purchase. As the number one independent billboard agency in the nation, the company offers business owners nationwide exposure with 1,600 locations across the country. From the iconic Time Square billboards to a campaign in any city nationwide, Sky Way Billboards can make it happen.

“Let us grow your brand the right way,” Sky Way Billboards founders said.

Sky Way Billboards Packages

Customers can choose from a variety of advertising packages with Sky Way Billboards to fit their needs and budget.

Bronze Package — For $249, receive a digital billboard in any city with a graphic design included for a one-day campaign.

Silver Package — Includes one digital billboard in any city with a graphic design for a one-week campaign at $499.

Gold Package — At a cost of $1,199, customers receive three digital billboards in any city with graphic design included for a two-week campaign.

Platinum Package — Receive five digital billboards in any city with an included graphic design for a one-month campaign for $2,499.

Any Premium Location — One-week campaign at any premium location for $499 with graphic design included.

Times Square Package — Receive a digital billboard ad in Times Square for one hour at the cost of $499, with graphic design included.

Bay Area Package — Premium locations in the northern California Bay Area one-week campaign with graphic design included for $799.

Miami or Tampa Packages — Customers receive one digital billboard in either Miami, Florida, or Tampa, Florida, and surrounding areas for a one-week campaign with the graphic design included.

Tier 4 Package — Clients secure a one-year campaign with ten digital billboards in any city and included graphic design for $12,499.

Motion Billboard Package — For $4,500, get a one-week motion billboard with video and static design.

Additional days are available for $99 each and extra billboards may be added to the campaign for $249 each.

“Billboards set you apart from the competition by bulking credibility and brand recognition,” representatives said.

Make an impression

Take advantage of digital advertising via billboards across the nation with Sky Way Billboards for as little as $249.

Customer testimonials

Customer reviews praised Sky Way Billboards for stellar customer service, professionalism, and spectacular results. Digital billboards can bring in millions of impressions each month and help brands grow their exposure.

“Need a billboard?” said customer Maxie Contreras. “Waste no time! He’s the go-to! Quick response time, very informative, thorough, and detailed. Will get you the recognition you need in no time!”

“This company is prompt in responding, knowledgeable, and ready to put together a game plan for all our needs,” said the owners of Christianna Casta Boutique. “Great customer service! Innovative and cutting-edge solutions for my business exposure.”

Conclusion

To learn more about Sky Way Billboards and its advertising packages, visit the company’s website or reach out on Instagram and Twitter to connect via social media. Interested parties can also call or text 702-447-2255 to inquire about digital billboards.

