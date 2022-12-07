SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Buyout

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. ("Salisbury") (NASDAQ CM: SAL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Salisbury's agreement to be acquired by NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT") Under the terms of the agreement, Salisbury's shareholders will receive 0.7450 shares of NBT per share.

