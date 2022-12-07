Wayne-Sanderson Farms employees donate food to support local communities

Wayne-Sanderson Farms and its over 26,000 team members participated in a company-wide food drive that donated over 14,000 pounds of food to local charities during the company's "Amazing Food Safety Week." In the spirit of the holiday season, the company matched employee food donations pound for pound by donating fresh chicken to local charities in each of the communities where the company operates throughout the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.

OAKWOOD, Ga., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wayne-Sanderson Farms and its over 26,000 team members participated in a company-wide food drive that donated over 14,000 pounds of food to local charities during the company's "Amazing Food Safety Week." In the spirit of the holiday season, the company matched employee food donations pound for pound by donating fresh chicken to local charities in each of the communities where the company operates throughout the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.

"Our company is inspired each day by the generosity, compassion and concern that our employees exhibit for their local communities and those in need," said Pic Billingsley, senior vice president and general manager of retail. "As a company, we want to match the benevolent spirit of our employees by doing our part to aid local charities with quality food as they strive to combat hunger and feed those in need within their community."

Wayne-Sanderson Farms celebrated food safety week as part of the company's Amazing Starts With Me employee engagement program established in 2020 to empower employees to make a difference in the four pillars of people, planet, animals and food. By educating employees about how the company's vision begins with their own individual contributions, employees are empowered to make a difference in unique ways while celebrating the impact of those around them. Through employee engagement activities, educational programming and community development projects, the program embodies how Wayne-Sanderson Farms cares for their people and communities, strives to protect the planet, respects the animals entrusted to their care, and provides safe and wholesome chicken for the world.

"By embracing the positive actions and decision-making of team members who strive to be amazing each day, we can achieve our vision of becoming the amazing chicken company," said Clint Rivers, president and chief executive officer of Wayne-Sanderson Farms. "As individuals, and together, we know that amazing starts with each and every one of us. Our team members work together to nourish people and enrich lives through wholesome food that is responsibly made. With this in mind, each member of the team, myself included, contributes to making a real and positive difference for people, animals and the planet through the food the company produces."

Each Amazing Starts With Me program pillar contributes to the company's overall success, and Wayne-Sanderson Farms leaders believe that being aware and intentional about doing what is best within each pillar guides employee decision-making, resulting in positive outcomes for the team and company. Since October, the company has been focusing on the food pillar of the program, which highlights the company's dedication to producing safe, wholesome chicken products to nourish communities near and far. In conjunction with the Partnership for Food Safety Education, educational pieces were developed and distributed to provide additional food safety resources to the community. Recognizing a shared commitment to providing the best products to customers and their families, each Wayne-Sanderson Farms team member understands the importance of his or her role in assuring products are safe and nutritious.

Since its founding earlier this year, Wayne-Sanderson Farms has evolved into a unified, cohesive operation with mutual principles and ideals thanks to their singular focus on the company's vision to be the amazing chicken company. Following the recent merging of two poultry industry leaders, Wayne Farms and Sanderson Farms, the new company has worked diligently to retain the equity both companies have built over decades of reputation-building operation. Despite the merging of their expansive business operations, Wayne-Sanderson Farms asserts that the third largest poultry producer's core values have not changed, including the two companies' legacies of giving back to the causes and communities that helped them achieve their success.

