Ore Stockpile Report Estimates Over $800 Million of Gold and Silver Value in Mexico for Precious Metal Mining Company $AABB: Asia Broadband Inc. (Stock Symbol: AABB)

$AABB's recent evaluation report has estimated the stockpile to represent over $800 million in total gold and silver value.

Asia Broadband Inc. AABB is a resource company focused on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. AABB utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience, and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders.

Additionally, AABB has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABB Exchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a worldwide standard of exchange that is stable, secured, and trusted with gold backing while having the added benefit of demand-based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Asia Broadband Inc. AABB is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a historic and long-term processing and production agreement for a large-scale gold and silver ore stockpile located in Las Jimenez, Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico, that is being filed with the Mexican Mining Registry (DGM). The agreement allows the Company exclusivity to purchase the 4 million ton ore stockpile at an economically feasible price point. A recent evaluation report has estimated the stockpile to represent over $800 million in total gold and silver value.

Under the terms of the agreement with local landowners, the Company is expediting the construction of a new processing mill in close proximity to the ore stockpile location. Currently, the mill site property acquisition is under negotiation and is expected to be completed before year-end. This strategic property acquisition will allow for a planned expansion upgrade to the mill to produce 1,000 ton per day (tpd) and provides access to water and electricity. Furthermore, the Company’s other property interests are economically located near the mill site to process additional ore supplies. The stockpile processing project is the largest high-yield asset addition for the Company to date in its strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase AABB’s physical gold holdings.

The new processing facility is budgeted for a $3 million built-out cost and is initially planned to have a 200 tpd processing capacity. At this initial processing level, the mill is estimated to generate over $11 million in revenue annually.

The Company will be expediting the mill expansion installation to increase the processing capacity to 1,000 tpd, once the initial processing level of the mill has been established.

“We have added a very large capacity to increase revenues and profits in the new year and long-term with the new stockpile agreement. Our mining operations are now well on their way to realizing a much higher level, which will also open new doors of opportunity to the Company going forward. Management and our mining group are exhilarated to have significantly expanded upon our successes to date with this new processing deal,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

To download the Las Jimenez Stockpile Mineral Evaluation Report, go to:

https://asiabroadbandinc.com/la-paz-etzatlan/

AABB Mining Growth Initiative Set to Double Net Assets to $200 Million By 2024

On November 3rd AABB announced the Company is on track with its mining operations expansion initiative to realize substantially expanded production in 2023 and into the forthcoming years. Recent and planned acquisitions and additional processing facilities have laid the foundation to progress rapidly on a path of organic growth. Furthermore, as the Company continues to execute its business plans and increase revenues and net assets, management anticipates the market will acknowledge the share value in AABB. A major announcement supporting the Company’s path to growth is expected in the coming weeks.

In addition to the growth of its mining business segment, AABB is currently broadening its digital asset division with significant additions and enhancements to improve product functionality, efficiency and feasibility. These upgrade, expansion and development events are expected to be rolled-out and announced as they become available shortly.

AABB Develops Proprietary NFT Renderings in Preparation for Release into the High Growth NFT Market and Accelerate Digital Asset Expansion

On October 19th AABB announced that it has created a proprietary set of Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) renderings for finalization in preparation for release into the NFT market. Over the past several months, AABB has been working through a development process with a group of graphics and NFT consultants to create the initial branded NFT renderings. The implementation of the Company’s NFT business plan with the recent launch of operations into this new digital business segment strategically positions AABB for growth in the coming years.

AABB Completes Third Quarter Production and Continues Expansion at Gold Mine Project in Mexico

On October 12th AABB announced that the Company has recently completed a full quarter of production at its Tequila Gold Mine Project in the Tequila region of Mexico. The production revenue for the 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2022, is in the process of being finalized and will be published in the coming weeks. AABB is expecting the 3rd quarter production revenue to exceed the level recorded in the 2nd quarter, as the production facilities expansion is ongoing.

AABB Launches Proprietary Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution PayAABB.com

On September 7th AABB announced the launching of its proprietary cryptocurrency payment processing solution PayAABB.com. AABB management and the development team are proud and excited to have achieved the live activation milestone offering online businesses payment acceptance diversity while expanding the AABB digital asset division.

