Dubai Niche Fintech gets Undisclosed Investment from Marque Investor Mr. Sanjay Teli

DUBAI - December 6, 2022 - SAM Corporate, a Dubai-based niche FinTech Services Group, has received an undisclosed investment from the Marque Investor, Mr. Sanjay Teli that would enable the company to expand its presence in the Global market, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the strategic investment is aimed at bringing the deep domain tech expertise of SAM Corporate together with successful business experience of Mr. Sanjay Teli, creating synergies to offer niche and complex FinTech implementation services and to bring new FinTech products and services to the market.

“I have been silently associated with SAM Corporate and the team for over 5 Years. I am now well-versed with the firm’s DNA, intellectual solutioning and complex implementation trajectory. My purpose of associating with SAM formally, was from both short term and long term growth perspective and keenness on further growing geographically given the global network I’ve garnered and nurtured for almost 3 decades. Bringing seasoned professionals on-board at SAM, coaching and mentoring them to walk the success ladder will be my persistent endeavor.”

Dr. Sunil Kumar K, an IITian and a well-known leader in FinTech and Risk fraternity in the Middle East, has been running SAM Group successfully since 2014, along with Belgian co-founder Marc Gillis, a veteran in FinTech space having experience of over 35 years in Europe and Middle East. He said having Sanjay as a Key Investors and Strategic Advisor brings in the required capital, geographical reach, and business know-how to expand the company’s portfolio of niche FinTech Products and Services.

“Having a well-laid foundation, capable and qualified pool of resources, strong infra, and robust business processes in place, we are excited for the next level in SAM Corporate’s journey and are proud to have Sanjay with us in our journey,” Kumar said.

8 out of 10 large Enterprise software implementation projects are not fully optimized, left incomplete or just deliver bare minimum, thereby leading to unaccounted loss of millions of dollar worth of investments in Software. Most of the organization do not realize the true potential of existing solutions and does not understand when is the right time to change from a legacy to a new-gen solution. SAM is a solution architect for evaluation, implementation, output measurement and contemporary changes from a growth point of view. With expertise in implementing complex solutions relating to Financial Consolidation, Planning, IFRS16, IFRS17, IFRS19, Financial Accelerators, ALM, Treasury, SAM Group is confident about bringing end to end adding value to Indian market by supporting the large enterprise solution initiatives through its local office in Cochin.

“I am excited to come on board of SAM Corporate in the next leg of the journey of domestic as well as international expansion,” Sanjay said. According to him, with the growing need for process optimization using Digital Technology and vision of almost every large organization to create profits through processes digitization, organizations will require robust digital systems and processes for analysis and reporting across all industries, which is the key strength of SAM Corporate.

“I believe SAM Corporate is well-placed to provide customized solutions from leading OEM software players globally. I look forward to working with Dr. Sunil and the entire team at SAM Corporate going forward,” he said.

About SAM Corporate

SAM Corporate is a Dubai based niche FinTech Services Group, bringing a unique blend of complex FinTech product implementations and modification of product experience for tailored solutions

www.samcorporate.com

About Mr. Sanjay Teli

“Sanjay Teli is a multi-faceted entrepreneur and an angel investor. He is a Founder/Managing Director at ESP Consultant (I) Pvt. Ltd. and also Co-Founder/Director at Waterfield Advisors Pvt. Ltd., among several other organisations that he has invested in. He is a prominent name in the Executive Search space. A seasoned professional with almost 3 decades of rich & diverse experience across industries.”

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sanjay-teli-7558494/

