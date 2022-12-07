Locus Mining Solutions’ Decarbonizing and Resource-Releasing Reagents Reach Finals of 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards

Locus Mining Solutions’ Decarbonizing and Resource-Releasing Reagents Reach Finals of 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards

Dr. Knesel, Vice President & Dr. Silva, Director of Metallurgy

Dr. Knesel, Vice President & Dr. Silva, Director of Metallurgy

Revolutionary biosurfactant additives advance clean energy transition by boosting recovery of up to 90% more insoluble metals like copper from low-grade ores

We are developing ways to grow the supply of critical metals needed for the clean-energy transition while shrinking the mining industry’s carbon footprint, and many are joining us on this journey.”
— Jon Rogers, Locus Mining Solutions CEO,
HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionary biosurfactant additives continue to accumulate industry kudos, including as a finalist for Energy Transition Technology of the Year from S&P Global Energy. Here’s why:

- Biosurfactant additives are advancing the clean energy transition by boosting the recovery of up to 90% more insoluble metals like copper from increasingly low-grade ores
- The green reagents promote mining decarbonization by reducing reliance on toxic chemicals and minimizing tailings
- The customized solutions offer low cost of ownership by utilizing existing delivery systems

Since launching earlier this year, Locus Mining Solutions is already being recognized for its biosurfactant reagent additives across both professional and scientific communities. The decarbonizing, ESG-friendly mining reagents are achieving up to 90% increased recovery rates from low-grade ores, while using existing delivery systems. They promise to advance the clean energy transition by increasing the availability of metals needed, including copper.

With global demand for energy-transition metals and minerals surging to all-time highs, the mining industry is under worldwide pressure to keep up. But after countless years of mining, today’s ores are low grade, making it difficult to extract usable materials. The mining industry and society as a whole desperately need clean and efficient reagent innovations to meet transition goals.

Mining Industry Embraces Biosurfactants As Green Reagent Additives
Because of the impressive initial results from the ESG-friendly reagents, the prestigious 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards committee has named Locus Mining Solutions a finalist in the Energy Transition Technology of the Year category. Award winners will be announced by S&P Global in New York on December 8.

This is the second recognition for Locus Mining Solutions in its short life. Earlier this year, Mining-Technology highlighted Locus Mining Solutions in the 2022 Excellence Rankings in three categories:

1. Environmental
2. Innovation
3. Product Launch

Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, a separate oil & gas division, is also a finalist for the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards under the Energy Commercial Technology category.

“Recognition from prestigious organizations like S&P Global Platts means the mining industry is deeply interested in the value proposition of our reagent additives,” said Locus Mining Solutions CEO, Jon Rogers. “We are developing ways to grow the supply of critical metals needed for the clean-energy transition while shrinking the mining industry’s carbon footprint, and many are joining us on this journey.”

Locus Mining Solutions Growth Attracts Top Industry Experts
In addition to the recognitions, Locus Mining Solutions’ cutting-edge innovations are also attracting top industry talent. The company has recently added 20-year mining veteran Ronney Silva, PhD, M.Sc, PMP to its team of experts. Dr. Silva is the Director of Metallurgy, leading a team of experts in streamlining commercialization of the field-proven biosurfactant additives.

Dr. Silva joins Gabi Knesel, PhD, MBA, who was brought on as Vice President. Dr. Knesel added her extensive experience in mining and academia to the leadership from the initial launch earlier this year.

To further expand and strengthen its development work, the Locus Mining Solutions team is in the process of opening a metallurgical lab in Texas. The state-of-the-art facility will research, develop and optimize the next generation of biosurfactant-based mining reagents to be used to advance the recovery of minerals and mineral beneficiation—and to further undergird the green energy transition. To learn more, visit LocusMining.com.

###

About Locus Mining Solutions
Locus Mining Solutions, a division of Locus Fermentation Solutions, addresses the demand for sustainable mining practices that are environmentally friendly, while boosting minerals and metals extraction rates from low-grade ores that are common today. The division develops carbon-neutral, 100% renewable-sourced biosurfactant additives that boost traditional processes in extracting stranded minerals and metals that are increasingly required for the energy transition. This new generation of mining reagents speed the achievement of sustainability goals while also expanding profitability. To learn more about effective and ESG-friendly biosurfactants in mining, visit LocusMining.com.

Teresa DeJohn
Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)
+1 440-561-0800
email us here

You just read:

Locus Mining Solutions’ Decarbonizing and Resource-Releasing Reagents Reach Finals of 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Teresa DeJohn
Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)
+1 440-561-0800
Company/Organization
Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)
30600 Aurora Road, Ste 180
Solon, Ohio, 44139
United States
+1 440-561-0800
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus) is an award-winning, green-tech startup that utilizes the power of microorganisms to create patented, biobased solutions that successfully address global ESG challenges—including climate change, food security, skin conditions, water contamination, the environmental and safety impacts of natural resource extraction, and more. Locus’ cost-effective, near-zero carbon production technology develops solutions tailored to outperform chemicals in a variety of industries. Locus has several subsidiaries including Locus Agricultural Solutions, which helps farmers grow more food and reduce greenhouse emissions; Locus Animal Nutrition, which reduces methane emissions while boosting productivity of livestock; Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, which sustainably increases oil production in declining wells; Locus Mining Solutions, which extracts more minerals and metals needed for the clean energy technologies; and Locus Performance Ingredients, which replaces chemical surfactants in product formulations for consumer product goods. Locus has received 67 industry innovation awards, is actively advancing 11 of the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development goals, along with setting net-zero commitments across sectors. With eight offices in five states, the company employs more than 125 people and brings together leading scientists and researchers from all over the world. For more information, visit LocusFS.com.

More From This Author
Locus Mining Solutions’ Decarbonizing and Resource-Releasing Reagents Reach Finals of 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards
FloBoost™ Injectivity Aids Earn Industry Accolades for Driving Value in Saltwater Disposal Wells
Expansion of Amphi™ High-Performance Biosurfactants Answers Formulator Needs for Multifunctional, Natural Surfactants
View All Stories From This Author