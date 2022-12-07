Governor Dunleavy, Lt. Governor Dahlstrom Take Oath of Office

Governor Dunleavy sworn in to second term as Governor of the State of Alaska

Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy and Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom took the oath of office alongside their families. The swearing-in ceremony, held in Anchorage at the Alaska Airlines Center, featured performances by the 11th Airborne Division Band Woodwind Quintet and the Alaska Native Heritage Center Dancers, and marked the beginning of Governor Dunleavy’s second term.

Governor Dunleavy and Lt. Governor Dahlstrom both gave remarks with a message of gratitude for Alaskan’s support, as well as their vision for the future of the Last Frontier.

Click here to watch Governor Dunleavy’s swearing-in ceremony remarks.

Click here to watch Lieutenant Governor Dahlstrom’s swearing-in ceremony remarks.

Click here to watch the swearing-in ceremony.