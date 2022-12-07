Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,538 in the last 365 days.

Students of EMU Cinema and Television Department Come Together with Çağdaş Sercan

Emre Oskay, one of the successful producers of Turkey, who teaches at the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication, Department of Cinema and Television, brought together students and Çağdaş Sercan, Turkey's leading film editor and trailer designer, and the producer of TV series “Eşkıya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz”, “Yalan Dünya” and “Tatlı İntikam”.

Sercan, who visited the EMU Faculty of Communication within the scope of the 'Cinema Production and Management' course delivered by Oskay, gave a talk and responded to questions from the students. Expressing his pleasure to be at EMU Faculty of Communication, Sercan provided information to students about his career journey.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

Students of EMU Cinema and Television Department Come Together with Çağdaş Sercan

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.