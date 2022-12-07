Students of EMU Cinema and Television Department Come Together with Çağdaş Sercan

Emre Oskay, one of the successful producers of Turkey, who teaches at the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication, Department of Cinema and Television, brought together students and Çağdaş Sercan, Turkey's leading film editor and trailer designer, and the producer of TV series “Eşkıya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz”, “Yalan Dünya” and “Tatlı İntikam”.

Sercan, who visited the EMU Faculty of Communication within the scope of the 'Cinema Production and Management' course delivered by Oskay, gave a talk and responded to questions from the students. Expressing his pleasure to be at EMU Faculty of Communication, Sercan provided information to students about his career journey.