EMU URDC Gives “Barrier-Free Access Award” to Businesses on the Occasion of 3 December International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Within the scope of 3 December, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Urban Research and Development Center (EMU URDC) presented “Barrier-Free Access Award” to business corporations located at Famagusta İsmet İnönü Boulevard which are “accessible without the help of a second person” for individuals with special needs.

On 3 December 2022, a team consisting of EMU URDC Executive Board Members paid a visit to business corporations located on İsmet İnönü Boulevard, especially the ones between EMU entrance and Osman Fazıl Polat Paşa Mosque and, presented awards to the places that are accessible by persons with special needs. In this context, total of 15 corporations received “Barrier-Free Access” awards including Ada Pharmacy, Ertuğ Emin Pharmacy, Telsim Sakarya Shop, Turkcell Kuzey Kıbrıs, Loof Coffee & Shooping, Cortado, Gloria Jeans, Deniz Döner, Doyis Döner, DeFacto, Koton-Journey, LC Waikiki, Adidas, Near East Bank and Akay Saat.

On the other hand, in the aforementioned examinations, it was observed that although some businesses work for disabled access, they could not serve disabled access because they were not done correctly. EMU URDC emphasized that they intend to have meetings with the said corporations with the intention of correcting the deficiencies.

EMU URDC Executive Board Chair Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara stated that the İsmet İnönü Boulevard is not pedestrian and disabled friendly and that it is impossible to walk with a wheelchair and / or a pram on this road, which is one of the most important public open spaces and main axis of the city, and that all people - women, children, the elderly and emphasized that individuals with special needs should have access to walkable and accessible public spaces, safe, inclusive and accessible green and public spaces, universal transportation, safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transportation systems. Prof. Dr. Hoşkara invited all the shareholders of Famagusta to make contributions for “a barrier-free life and places”.

Drawing attention to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, Prof. Dr. Hoşkara stated that it is also important to eliminate gender inequalities in the field of education and to ensure that persons with disabilities and all people have equal access to education at all levels.

Indicating that URDC “Barrier Free Access Award” aims to draw attention to Sustainable Development Goals, Prof. Dr. Hoşkara issued a call for other commercial venues on İsmet İnönü Boulevard, which have so far ignored the access of individuals with special needs, to correct their deficiencies as soon as possible.

Prof. Dr. Hoşkara made the following statement on the topic: “EMU URDC calls on relevant persons, institutions and organizations to realize the following changes especially in Famagusta as it is also aimed all around the world until the year of 2030;

Creating and developing gender-sensitive educational opportunities for children and individuals with special needs, and creating safe, non-violent, inclusive and effective learning environments for all; Ensuring that all women and men, including young people and persons with disabilities, have access to full and productive employment and decent work, and full adoption of the principle of equal pay for equal work; Promoting the empowerment and social, economic and political inclusion of all, regardless of age, gender, disability, race, ethnicity, religion, economic or other status; Ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems by improving road safety, especially by improving the public transport system, with particular attention to the needs of people in vulnerable situations, women, children, persons with disabilities and the elderly;

Ensuring universal access to safe, inclusive and accessible green spaces and public spaces, especially for women, children, the elderly and the persons with disabilities.”