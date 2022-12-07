Submit Release
Vogue México Visits Edicola Mags & Coffee at Istituto Marangoni Miami

Sofia Agostini, Amira Saim, Mariela Ortega & Monica Sordo

Istituto Marangoni Miami’s new book and magazine store, hosted a panel to celebrate Vogue Mexico & Latin America’s November issue and a viral article.

MIAMI, FORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Nov. 30th, 2022, Edicola Mags & Coffee, Istituto Marangoni Miami’s (IMM) new book and magazine store, hosted a panel to celebrate Vogue Mexico & Latin America’s November issue and an article that has gone viral. Condé Nast Senior Adaptation Editor, Amira Saim, responsible for “Venezuela, Te Amo”, sat next to IMM styling professor Mariela Ortega and designer Monica Sordo, to discuss with Edicola curator and adjunct professor Sofia Agostini what has become a historic editorial.

“This is the first time the magazine visits Venezuela in many years”, Agostini explained, highlighting the importance of the article and photoshoot. The objective was to cover a creative renaissance that is going on in the South American country. It was also an homage to an editorial that Italian photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri did in Venezuela in the 1970s for Vogue Italia, said Saim.

Yenny Bastida, Venezuelan designer featured in the photoshoot, joined the event with one of her main knitters, Ana Zoghbi, to do a live demonstration on how one of the dresses in the editorial is handmade.

More than 100 guests, a mix of students, faculty, staff, Miami residents, and Art Basel attendees, were part of the first event hosted at the Edicola.

Edicola Mags and Coffee is the only floor of the IMM building that is open to the public, from Monday through Friday, from 9 to 5. To learn about future events, follow the store’s account @edicolamagsandcoffee

The article and photoshoot can be found in its digital version, here.

