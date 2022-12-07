InVision Communications and Dell Technologies Win the Drum Experience Award for Best Conference/Exhibition
EINPresswire.com/ -- InVision Communications and Dell Technologies have taken home the top prize for Best Conference/Exhibition for Dell Technologies World 2022. The award was announced live at the Drum Labs in London on December 6, 2022, as part of its Drum Awards Festival.
The award recognized InVision and Dell Technologies’ partnership to create one of the most compelling B2B conferences of 2022. From the start, we knew bringing people back together in-person again required a total transformation. Together with our clients, we created a fresh, brand-elevating, celebratory conference experience steeped in excitement and fun that inspired deeper connections and engage attendees in new ways; anchored in cutting-edge tech solutions and digital optimism. Our innovative thinking and approach are what made the Dell Technologies World experience stand out above the rest and earn the top award.
Read more: https://www.thedrumexperienceawards.com/live/en/page/results?nomination=3216-connecting-in-a-reimagined-world-at-dell-technologies-world-2022
The Drum’s honor is a first time win for both InVision and Dell Technologies. The Drum is a leading global publisher for the marketing and creative industries, preparing readers for “what's next,” and recognizing the best in creative, media, and experiences. The Drum Experience Awards, a prestigious awards program, celebrates the “very best activations, but also the teams, technologies, and venues that made them successful.”
About InVision Communications
Competing for attention is challenging, but InVision can help. A full-service audience engagement agency, we move people to action through connected experiences and integrated communications that are anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. Recently named to Inc. Magazine’s “Best Places to Work” for 2022, we prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we reward ingenuity and teamwork. We’re proud to partner with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Oracle, Genentech, Dell Technologies, Ace Hardware, Atlassian, and DuPont.
