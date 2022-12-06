Submit Release
Credo to Present at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today announced that Bill Brennan, CEO, and Dan Fleming, CFO, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference.

Conference: Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

Date: Thursday December 8, 2022

Time: 10:25 a.m. PT

Location: San Francisco, California

The presentation will be webcast on Credo’s IR website at http://investors.credosemi.com/. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on Credo’s IR website.

About Credo 

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Dan O’Neil
dan.oneil@credosemi.com

Media Contact:
Diane Vanasse
diane.vanasse@credosemi.com


