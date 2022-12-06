Aubrey Malphurs, Author, Professor, and Founder of The Malphurs Group, Dies at 78

Aubrey Malphurs

Dr. Malphurs inspired thousands through his career at Dallas Theological Seminary and his prolific writing and church consulting ministry.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The board of directors and leadership of The Malphurs Group announced today that its founder, Dr. Aubrey Malphurs, has died at the age of 78.

A.J. Mathieu, president of The Malphurs Group, said, “Dr. Malphurs impacted countless pastors around the world throughout four decades of faithful ministry. He inspired thousands of students throughout his 38-year teaching career at Dallas Theological Seminary but influenced thousands more through his prolific writing and consulting ministry. While we honor his legacy by equipping churches and pastors to make and mature disciples of Jesus, we find comfort in knowing that Dr. Malphurs has joined the ‘great crowd of witnesses' and is right now cheering us on alongside his Savior.”

Ron Donnini, Chairman of the Board for The Malphurs Group, stated, “I had the privilege of knowing Aubrey for most of his life—first as my brother-in-law, and then as a co-laborer in the Gospel. While I mourn for my friend and our family, I am encouraged that the work he began decades ago in training pastors and serving churches continues to make a global impact through the ministry he founded and the books he wrote, which are a blessing and encouragement to thousands of leaders.”

Aubrey Milton Malphurs was born on February 20, 1944, and was raised in Gainesville, FL. Dr. Malphurs attended the University of Florida and Dallas Theological Seminary (ThM, 1978; Ph.D., 1981). He had a deep passion for Dallas Theological Seminary and for training-up students to become effective leaders. This desire to increase the leadership capacity of pastors inspired him to write more than twenty-five books on topics ranging from church planting, leadership development, and strategic planning in the church. His best-selling book Advanced Strategic Planning has been read by tens of thousands of leaders.

As a consequence of his practically-oriented writings for church leaders, Dr. Malphurs was asked to consult with various churches that sought to implement his teaching in their context. This prompted Dr. Malphurs in the 1990s to form The Malphurs Group, a church consulting firm that helps churches clarify their vision and become more effective in making and maturing disciples. In 2016, The Malphurs Group became a non-profit organization. Today, The Malphurs Group provides low-cost consulting services to churches in the United States and free training, resources, and consulting to churches and church leaders outside of the United States.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date

Dr. Aubrey Malphurs—the faithful husband, father, grandfather, friend, and humble follower of Jesus Christ—is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan; their four children; and eight grandchildren.

