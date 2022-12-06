Pace University Alumnus Dov Horowitz Empowers the Esports Scene by Founding a Dedicated Arena for Competitive Student Gamers via American Technology Services

American Technology Services (ATS) is a premier NYC-based IT company. ATS CEO and Pace University alumnus Dov Horowitz founded a Collegiate Esports Team to give back.

Dov’s passion for IT and computer sciences guided him throughout his studies at Pace University. Today, Dov serves as the CEO of ATS, is regarded as a renowned technologist, and is a proud alumnus of Pace University. He recently became the founding sponsor of the collegiate Esports program via ATS at Pace University, equipping the next generation of technologists with the necessary tools and facilities.

Dov envisioned the Esports program as more than just a place where students could competitively hone their gaming skills. The state-of-the-art facility is a central hub for the Esports gaming community at Pace University. The Esports arena sits at the tallest university residence hall on the globe and is equipped with bleeding-edge gaming gear.

“Gaming was a critical element to my early career success, and the chance to help others use gaming was a gift I simply couldn’t pass up,” said Dov Horowitz.

Esports was officially included in the Pace Athletics curriculum in late 2021. The Pace gaming community currently numbers over 500 members and is rapidly expanding due to the sport’s popularity.

Marvin Krislov, the President of Pace University, imparted delight at Dov’s decision to bring the Esports gaming program to his alma mater, stating the following:

“Esports is the fastest growing sport in the United States. It’s the fastest-growing activity on Pace University’s campus, and why do we care about it? Because we care about you all. We care that you are learning how to work together, that you’re competing, and that you’re finding community. There are going to be opportunities for you professionally and recreationally as well,” said Marvin.

ATS developed a program in which ATS engages with the gamer and tech community, including hosting virtual reality game jams, community showcases, and game nights.

More information about American Technology Services and the newly founded Pace Esports Program is available on ATS’s official website.

About ATS



American Technology Services was founded in 1994 to serve the IT needs of small and mid‐sized information-intensive organizations by providing a wide range of IT services.

ATS’s high-quality technology services help clients tackle a broad spectrum of IT issues, from top-level strategy, managed services and infrastructure support, compliance, privacy, and security, to IT operations in the cloud and on-premise.

The company helps clients address existing cyclical challenges, such as managing cloud migration and tackling associated security issues. Focused on IT field services, ATS leverages a detail-oriented solution architecture to aid clients in combating real-world IT problems and innovating and improving their IT operations.

