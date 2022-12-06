Submit Release
Luxury Karaoke Bar and Lounge, Ms. Kim's, Announces Opening in NoMad

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - The new upscale karaoke bar and lounge, Ms. Kim's, announces its opening in the trendy NoMad district. Just in time for the holidays, it's the perfect place for a night out, whether it be after-work drinks, a birthday celebration, or a private event. The new spot emerges as a promising karaoke bar that boasts one-of-a-kind Japanese and Korean dishes and craft cocktails.

Ms. Kim's Lounge, Courtesy of Ms. Kim's

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9095/146967_cb649bbd941a0b16_001full.jpg

Ms. Kim's blends together a stunning bar space and upscale karaoke rooms for the ultimate night out. The bar and lounge area offers a Korean and Japanese inspired menu along with renowned craft cocktails. Some highlights on the cocktail list are The Butterfly, made with Butterfly Pea infused tequila, and the Smoky Sour, a perfect combination of Mezcal and citrus. The karaoke bar and lounge has also partnered with Michelin star chef, Jiho Kim from JOOMAK NYC, for a full course dining experience each Monday. The full course menu is priced at $65.

Ms. Kim's Beverage Assortment, Courtesy of Ms. Kim's

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9095/146967_cb649bbd941a0b16_002full.jpg

The private karaoke rooms cater to parties of all sizes, with a variety of rooms for guests to choose from. The space offers four different sizes of rooms, with the smallest fitting up to 8 people and the largest option with space for up to 25 guests. Each room offers a set of drink packages, from bottle service to open bar options. Book a private karaoke room today at Ms. Kim's website, listed below.

Private Karaoke Room, Courtesy of Ms. Kim's

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9095/146967_cb649bbd941a0b16_003full.jpg

Location: 6 West 28th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001
Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 6PM-1AM, Thursday-Saturday 7PM-2AM
Website: https://www.mskims.co
Private Events: The lounge space is available for a range of private events. Inquiries for private parties can be directed to the below contact information.

For further press inquiries please contact Mandie Erickson at Mandie@showroomseven.com

