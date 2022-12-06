Citizens Financial Group Named Bank of the Year for 2022 by The Banker

Growth strategy, focus on customer experience among areas cited

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG has been named Bank of the Year 2022 for the U.S. by The Banker, an outlet of The Financial Times, as part of the magazine's annual global banking awards.

In announcing the award, the magazine noted Citizens' successful growth strategy since becoming an independent public company in 2014. This included the bank's acquisitions of HSBC's East Coast branches and of Investors Bancorp, which closed earlier this year, and its ambitious technology agenda, which has enabled it to provide excellent customer experiences.

"We are highly pleased to receive this recognition from The Banker, marking the significant progress since our IPO," said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and chief executive officer of Citizens. "Our growth strategy is focused on delivering for customers, which rests upon embracing next generation technology, designing enhanced customer experiences, and continuing to be a trusted advisor to our customers across their unique financial journeys. This focus will propel us to perform even better over time. My thanks to all Citizens colleagues who work each and every day to serve our customers and communities so well."

The Banker ‘Bank of the Year' Awards are regarded as the ‘Oscars of the Banking Industry,' and are designed to highlight industry-wide excellence within the banking community globally. Judges select winning banks based on performance, innovation, adding customer value and leadership in society. The Banker selects one winning bank for each of the 120 countries judged.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $224.7 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006060/en/