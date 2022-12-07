The Best Man: The Final Chapters Heads to Detroit and D.C. Before Hitting the Alter

The Best Man: Final Chapters Sneak Peak Screening Tarek "Terk" Stevens and Rayford Jackson

Stevens and Jackson host The Best Man: The Final Chapters meet the cast and private screenings at Detroit's Charles Wright Museum and D.C.'s Howard Theater.

It is a privilege to present and close the final chapter of a series that has served as a staple in the black community and accomplished such tremendous crossover success.” — Rayford Jackson

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 17-18, 2022, Terk Entertainment Group founder and Grammy-nominated hip-hop pioneer Tarek 'Terk' Stevens, in tandem with Motor City socialite and CoHorts Entertainment CEO Rayford Jackson, proudly present The Best Man: The Final Chapters meet the cast and private screening. In conjunction with Peacock TV , the powerhouse pair and their esteemed guests will commemorate the series by paying homage to black historical landmarks such as the Charles Wright Museum's General Motors Theater in Detroit, MI and the Howard Theater in Washington, D.C., where host Chris Spencer will kick-off the "Influencer Conversation."Based upon the eponymous Universal charter written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the binge-worthy series catches up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. The Best Man: The Final Chapters stars Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau.Stevens and Jackson are honored to spearhead and provide stimulating and culturally relevant events to communities across the country, especially those that come full circle, as seen on The Best Man's 1999 original red carpet at Michigan State University. Sharing the belief that live engagement events are essential because they are the most impactful way of reaching your audience, customer, and consumer, this dynamic duo mission is to continue to plant experiences of purpose across the country."I have been a part of The Best Man franchise since its origin 23 years ago, and it is a unique opportunity to have my hands now contributing to its send-off celebration." ~ Tarek Stevens"It is a privilege to present and close the final chapter of a series that has served as a staple in the black community and accomplished such tremendous crossover success." ~ Rayford JacksonFuture plans include expanding Stevens' notorious "Influencer Brunch" to six additional events, including the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, Oscars, Congressional Black Caucus, Martha's Vineyard, Afrotech in Austin, and beginning production on "Greenwood Avenue," alongside co-producer Morris Chestnut in Q1 2023. Jackson is in pre-production for "In the Beginning There Was Converse" documentary that tells the story of its 100-year impact on culture, working alongside the New York Knicks for an upcoming Women's Empowerment Project and organizing the Spring '23 Vannessa Noel Shoe Museum Gala at the Met Club, andFans of The Best Man: The Final Chapters can log into Peacock TV on December 22, 2022, and watch the official premiere of all eight episodes for this emotional reunion.

