California Ramps Up Commitment to Clean Energy With Historic Offshore Wind Sale

Published: Dec 06, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement after the first-ever offshore wind lease sale for America’s West Coast, a significant milestone in California’s transition to 90% clean energy by 2035.

Today, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) hosted the first-ever auction of offshore wind leases on the Outer Continental Shelf off the central and northern coasts of California, as well as the first U.S. sale in support of commercial floating offshore wind development.

“Offshore wind is a critical component to achieving our world-leading clean energy goals and this sale is an historic step on California’s march toward a future free of fossil fuels. Together with leadership from the Biden-Harris Administration, we’re entering a new era of climate action and solutions that give our planet a new lease on life.”

