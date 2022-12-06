Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,499 in the last 365 days.

California Ramps Up Commitment to Clean Energy With Historic Offshore Wind Sale

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement after the first-ever offshore wind lease sale for America’s West Coast, a significant milestone in California’s transition to 90% clean energy by 2035.

Today, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) hosted the first-ever auction of offshore wind leases on the Outer Continental Shelf off the central and northern coasts of California, as well as the first U.S. sale in support of commercial floating offshore wind development.

“Offshore wind is a critical component to achieving our world-leading clean energy goals and this sale is an historic step on California’s march toward a future free of fossil fuels. Together with leadership from the Biden-Harris Administration, we’re entering a new era of climate action and solutions that give our planet a new lease on life.”

###

You just read:

California Ramps Up Commitment to Clean Energy With Historic Offshore Wind Sale

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.