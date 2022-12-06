It’s almost raffle time: Turn in your Lake Pend Oreille fishing logbooks by Dec. 10 for a chance to win great prizes and swag!

If you are a fisherman participating in the angler science program on Lake Pend Oreille, thank you for investing time and energy into helping us. Information collected by anglers will help Idaho Fish and Game manage the trophy rainbow trout fishery.

The time periods for filling out fishing logbooks has ended, so make sure to turn in your completed logbook by Dec. 10 for your chance to win some great prizes! You can turn it in by mail or drop-off to the Fish and Game Panhandle Regional office at:

Attn.: LPO RBT Logbooks

Idaho Fish and Game

2885 West Kathleen Ave

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815

For more information on the angler science program and the raffle prizes for participation, click here or check out this flyer.

If you happen to be looking for yet another reason to continue chasing the world-class rainbow trout in Lake Pend Oreille, remember that Fish and Game is conducting a tagging study on rainbows in the lake.

If you’re fishing on Lake Pend Oreille, please keep your eye out for tags located in the backs of rainbow trout. Each tag has a unique number printed on it, as well as a phone number, URL and reward value (on select tags only).

Tags can carry reward values of $25, $50, $100 or $200, so cross your fingers in hopes of catching that big reward fish!

If you see a tag, please report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game.

For full details on the tagging study and how you can participate, check out this link.

For more information on fisheries in Lake Pend Oreille, check out our LPO Fisheries webpage.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions or would like to learn more about the angler science program on Lake Pend Oreille.

