"A Christmas Cookie Musical," Unique Children's book with a soundtrack, is released by Entertainer Carissa Biele
Sing & dance along with "A Christmas Cookie Musical" for decades.
The tradition of baking Christmas Cookies with your Cookie Crew has never been so fun!”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "A Christmas Cookie Musical," a children's book with songs, is available just in time for the Christmas holiday.
— Carissa Biele
Families can sing and dance along to this storybook's soundtrack for decades. Enjoying "A Christmas Cookie Musical" is sure to be a family and holiday season tradition. Join the Cookie Characters as they go on a rescue mission adventure to save their cookie friends from being eaten by Santa. A fabulously creative and entertaining story with a soft underlying theme, Mark 5:36 "Do not fear, only believe."
"A Christmas Cookie Musical" story and lyrics author is entertainer and country-gospel singer-songwriter Carissa Biele. Biele is a Missouri native raised in the town of Fulton who now resides in Nashville, TN. Biele has an extensive past in musical theatre, performance, dance, marketing, broadcast journalism, writing, and singing. Biele would like to transform "A Christmas Cookie Musical" into a stage play and animation over the next decade.
The book's illustrator is Biele's longtime hometown schoolmate and friend, Joshua Potter, who resides in Los Angeles, CA, with his wife, Elena, a talented designer and typographist. Potter is living out his professional dream of working as a post-production coordinator in the film and television industry. Potter also has a talent for drawing, creating, and writing.
The book's music backtracks are arranged and produced by Steven Farella. Farella is a highly successful Musician, Composer, and Producer residing in Nashville, TN.
This extraordinary book, written in rhyme with songs to help tell the story, is wildly creative and unlike any other holiday book.
"A Christmas Cookie Musical" storybook is available for purchase here.
The book will also be available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble websites.
