Latest News: New Library of Congress Exhibition Features History of Voluntary Associations in America

The newest exhibition at the Library of Congress, “Join In: Voluntary Associations in America,” explores America’s history as a “nation of joiners” and our long tradition of volunteering for a wide range of groups and causes. The exhibition opens to the public Dec. 16 and will be on view through Dec. 31, 2023.

