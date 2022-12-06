Latest News: New Library of Congress Exhibition Features History of Voluntary Associations in America
The newest exhibition at the Library of Congress, “Join In: Voluntary Associations in America,” explores America’s history as a “nation of joiners” and our long tradition of volunteering for a wide range of groups and causes. The exhibition opens to the public Dec. 16 and will be on view through Dec. 31, 2023.
Click here for more information.
You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.