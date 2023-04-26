NEBRASKA, April 26 - CONTACT:

ICYMI: Governor Pillen Signs Constitutional Carry Bill Into Law

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen signed LB77 Constitutional Carry into Nebraska law. LB77 allows law-abiding Nebraskans who are 21 years or older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. Governor Pillen was joined by the bill introducer Sen. Tom Brewer and state senators.

“Signing this bill upholds the promise I made to voters to protect our constitutional rights and promote commonsense, conservative values,” said Governor Pillen. “I appreciate the hard work of those senators who supported this legislation, and particularly that of Sen. Brewer who led this charge and carried it through to the end.”

"Nebraskans should not have to pay the government a fee or ask permission for constitutional rights," said Senator Brewer. "This bill finally delivers on the promises in Nebraska and United States constitutions. I am proud to help Nebraska join twenty-six of our sister states in removing this obstacle to the right to keep and bear arms."

