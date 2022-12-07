VIRGINIA BEACH REAL ESTATE AGENT FEATURED IN FORBES MAGAZINE
Virginia Beach based real estate agent Bethany White, head of the Bethany White Group, was recently featured in the November edition of Forbes magazine.VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Beach based real estate agent Bethany White, head of the Bethany White Group, was recently featured in the November edition of Forbes magazine. The article, “Women on the Move”, was the first of the titled articles to appear regionally by author and contributor, Kevin Neff. White is the #1 REALTOR® Team for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Virginia and the #5 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices team in the nation. “I wanted the first woman we featured in the articles to be not only successful in her chosen profession, but also be someone who broke down both barriers and stereotypes. After having met with Bethany and getting the chance to work with her on other projects, there was absolutely no doubt or hesitation in choosing her to be the first woman that we featured”, said Neff.
“It has always been a goal of mine to appear in Forbes magazine and I was absolutely thrilled when I found out from Kevin’s staff that I would be the first woman featured in his new “Women on the Move” article series. Having worked with Kevin on various projects, I was comfortable in knowing that he would be able to capture my life experience for the article in a genuine and sincere manner”.
About Bethany White - Bethany is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Hampton Roads Realtor Association, and the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce. She is a certified VHDA First Time Home Buyer Specialist, Military Relocation Specialist, Berkshire Hathaway Relocation Specialist, Short Sale, and Foreclosure Professional. Learn more at: https://www.thebethanywhitegroup.com/
About Kevin Neff - Kevin is a best-selling author and CEO of Kevin Makes Sense Media, an award-winning video production and creative branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. They are the agency of choice for those select businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to stand out from the competition while growing their exposure, influence and following. They provide custom multi-media solutions for local, regional, and national clients.
Learn more at https://kevinmakessense.com/
Kim Montalvo
The Bethany White Group
operations@thebethanywhitegroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter