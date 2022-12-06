Submit Release
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 7th and 8th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3VGSiM4

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are thrilled to host this upcoming two-day Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.  This event will feature a roster of OTCQX and OTCQB companies seeking access to U.S. investors.

December 7th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
11:00 AM Precipitate Gold Corp. OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG
11:30 AM Brixton Metals Corp. OTCQB: BBBXF | TSXV: BBB
12:30 PM TinOne Resource Inc. OTCQB: TORCF | TSXV: TORC
1:00 PM E3 Lithium Ltd. OTCQX: EEMMF | TSXV: ETL
1:30 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
2:00 PM Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY
2:30 PM Sun Summit Minerals Corp. OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN
3:00 PM Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQB: LTHCF | TSX-V: LTH
3:30 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG

December 8th  

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM Lundin Gold Inc. OTCQX: LUGDF | TSX: LUG
11:00 AM Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
11:30 AM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LON: ECOR
12:00 PM Quebec Nickel Corp. OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
12:30 PM Vizsla Copper Corp. OTCQB: VCUFF | TSXV: VCU
1:00 PM Cypress Development Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP
1:30 PM West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
2:00 PM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
2:30 PM Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


