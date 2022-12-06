Warehouse Automation Equipment Market was valued to USD 46.5 billion in 2021 : GreyViews

Warehouse Automation Equipment Market Size, By Technology (Automatic Identification and Data Capture, Overhead Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Conveyors, Order Picking, AGV/AMR, MRO Outbounds, Gantry Robots, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Sortation, and WMS/WES/WCS), By End-User (E-commerce, 3PL, Apparel, Pharma, Grocery, Food & Beverage, and General Merchandise), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Warehouse automation equipment market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Warehouse automation equipment market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the technology and end-user. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Warehouse automation equipment market are ABB Ltd., Automation Tooling Systems, Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., FANUC Corporation, Kuka AG, Locus Robotics, Honeywell International, Inc., SSI Schaefer AG, Omron Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Inc., and among, others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Warehouse automation equipment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The majority of contemporary warehouse changes fall under the broad category of warehouse automation. In order to boost efficiency, warehouse automation uses equipment and technology to automate labor-intensive, repetitive processes. The complete set of tools, personnel, procedures and systems required to automate warehouse jobs for improved accuracy and efficiency is referred to as warehouse automation. This could involve labeling inventory items as well as data collection from warehouses, automated item storage and retrieval, and back-office report creation. Any work that requires repetitive labor can benefit from automation. Drones and machine learning, two examples of contemporary technology, open the door for warehouse automation systems to undertake more difficult, non-repetitive work and finish many tasks. Due to the increase in e-commerce and rising labor expenses associated with warehousing, the market for warehouse automation is anticipated to experience exceptional growth in the upcoming years. IoT, AI, machine learning, and big data analytics are being adopted more widely, which is generating buzz for the industry and successfully running the automation business. Additionally, the growing use of robotics in warehouse operations has created new economic prospects. However, a few of the factors that are preventing the market from expanding are a lack of skilled workers and mechanical issues related to warehouse automation. Nevertheless, the market is projected to continue to rise in the years to come due to the growing advantages of automation and the increase in R&D efforts.

Scope of Warehouse automation equipment Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Technology, By End-User, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players ABB Ltd., Automation Tooling Systems, Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., FANUC Corporation, Kuka AG, Locus Robotics, Honeywell International, Inc., SSI Schaefer AG, Omron Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Inc., and among, others.

Segmentation Analysis

The AGV/AMR segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The technology segment is automatic identification and data capture, overhead systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), conveyors, order picking, AGV/AMR, MRO Outbounds, gantry robots, palletizing & depalletizing sortation, and WMS/WES/WCS. The AGV/AMR segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A type of mechanized automation called automatic guided vehicles (AGV) has a little amount of computing power on board. These vehicles use magnetic strips, wires, or sensors to move along a predetermined path across the warehouse. This navigation technique limits the deployment of AGVs to large, straightforward warehouse settings. The more versatile autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), as opposed to AGVs, use GPS systems to calculate effective routes across a warehouse. AMRs use cutting-edge laser guidance systems to identify obstructions, allowing them to maneuver safely in busy, dynamic environments.

The E-commerce segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The material segment is E-commerce, 3PL, Apparel, Pharma, Grocery, Food & Beverage, and General Merchandise. E-commerce is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The warehouse of the future will need to accommodate both margin gains and the anticipated increase in e-commerce. E-commerce, as it did for brick-and-mortar retail, is changing warehouse space in a way that goes beyond merely extending existing structures.

For more information about Warehouse Automation Equipment Market Infographics

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Warehouse automation equipment include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth during the predicted period. The existence of numerous manufacturing industries supports the general economic growth of the area. The Asia-Pacific warehouse automation market is expanding rapidly due to a number of factors, including rising production capacity, an increase in the population, and expanding e-commerce and packaging sectors in nations like China and India.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's warehouse automation equipment market size was valued at USD 4.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2029.

The market is expanding in the nation as a result of many market participants' soaring investment chances in new technologies. Also, the vigorous demand from the infrastructure and e-commerce industries fuels the market growth in the country.

China

China warehouse automation equipment’s market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2029. The warehousing industry has seen tremendous growth as a result of China's adoption of e-commerce. The challenges brought on by this rapid growth are numerous. Transport delays, a shortage of experienced labour, etc. forced the stakeholders to explore beyond traditional adoption strategies for robotics-enabled automation solutions. The warehousing sector is quickly evolving from basic godowns or shelters made of brick and mortar to highly complex stockrooms. Because of this, the participants in the warehousing industry continually assess and adapt new technology to provide their businesses a competitive edge.

India

India's warehouse automation equipment market size was valued at USD 5.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.32 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2029. There is a rising need for industrial automation solutions in India due to the expansion of the manufacturing, retail, and FMCG industries. Strong growth is being seen in the markets for mobile robot platforms, automated storage, and shuttle retrieval systems. Additionally, there are several industrial and freight routes springing up all across the nation, which is predicted to lead to an expansion in organised players in the warehousing and industrial parks. It is anticipated that these players will implement automation so they may gain from increased returns on their investments. India's warehouse automation landscape will be significantly impacted by the developing field of AI (Automatic Identification) in robotics and other industry 4.0 solutions.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the exponential growth of the e-commerce industry

