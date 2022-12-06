Integrate Eliminates $28 Million in Budget Waste in 2022 for Customers with Precision Demand Marketing Approach

B2B Marketing Customers Highlight Ease and Seamlessness of Demand Acceleration Platform

Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), announced today that its Demand Acceleration Platform has saved its customers from pursuing 5.8 million unmarketable leads in 2022. This translates to 980,000 potential wasted hours and over $28 million in potential budget waste that Integrate's B2B marketing customers have avoided.

Integrate recently conducted a survey on "the State of B2B Marketing Budgets" with research firm, Demand Metric, and found that nearly 60% of B2B marketers report current budgets being cut or staying flat as a result of inflation and economic recession.

"At a time when budgets are being cut and every dollar is being scrutinized, it's never been more important to reexamine your marketing efforts and ensure precision," said Jeremy Bloom, co-founder and CEO of Integrate. "We're committed to making it easy and seamless for B2B marketing teams to enable precision in how their data sources connect, their data accuracy and compliance, and their ability to measure campaigns across channels."

Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform supports a Precision Demand Marketing approach for B2B marketers. The platform connects data from integrations, forms, and mobile lead capture at events. It also ensures data is complete, valid, and compliant with privacy laws. And finally, the platform enables cross-channel insights and optimization.

"When I joined the team to lead marketing operations, I had a request from a team member to use Integrate to improve efficiency and data accuracy by not having to do manual list uploads for our content syndication programs," said Heidi Ramich, Director Marketing Operations & Analytics, VMware – Tanzu.

"Integrate provides exceptional services for our very complex content syndication programs. Additionally, we hire them for lead purchases in their marketplace and have had significant return on investment from those leads," said Jillian Schwantz, Digital Marketing Manager, Splunk.

"We've been using Integrate for 4 years now at Box and we are willing to amplify the usage of it. Integrating with our system makes it easier for us and saves us time with manual lead uploads," said Camilla Brefere, Digital Marketing Specialist, Box.

About Integrate

Integrate activates, governs, and measures marketing campaigns across demand channels. This enables marketers to launch cross-channel buyer experiences, ensure data integrity, measure the impact of their programs, and inform the next best investments. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Today, Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform helps create more precise and personalized buying experiences that reach the right buyer with the right message at the right point in their buying journey, and ultimately convert more leads to revenue. For more information, please visit http://www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

