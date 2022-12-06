Sunwing brings more holiday spirit to the most wonderful time of year with its 12 Days of Getaways

Customers can enjoy incredible savings, and enter for a chance to win epic giveaways and coveted prizes to make the most out of their sun vacations



Sunwing customers can forget the long lines and holiday mall mayhem this winter because the tour operator is kicking off the festive season with epic deals to paradise during its 12 Days of Getaways event, on now. Offering up to 40% off familiar favourites, BOGO deals on flights to every Sunwing destination, free on board cruise credits and more, customers can book their last-minute holiday retreats or future getaways to popular vacation destinations by December 16, 2022 and get more out of their tropical vacations this winter.

Making spirits even brighter, customers who book a vacation package during the 12 Days of Getaways event will also be entered to win one of 17 exclusive giveaways designed to maximize every moment of their vacation with Sunwing. Customers will have the chance to win one of several $250 pre-paid gift cards from Sunwing and Walmart, in addition to the coveted grand prize of two complimentary all inclusive vacations for two for the ultimate travel experience at Royalton Cayo Santa Maria or the brand-new Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun.

"At Sunwing, we're committed to helping our customers get more out of their getaways, and with the launch of our 12 Days of Getaways event featuring incredible deals and giveaways, the holiday season will be one to remember," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. "With a fantastic line-up of savings on all inclusive vacation packages, flights and cruises, plus exciting gift card giveaways and the sought-after grand prize of a free vacation to two of our most popular vacation destinations, customers can take advantage of our holiday sales extravaganza to secure their next vacation at a great price, and enjoy added perks and giveaways to make the season merrier."

Canadians have their pick of paradises to book and discover with Sunwing this winter. A popular option for families, Sensira Resort and Spa Riviera Maya offers state-of-the-art kids and teens clubs and water amenities, while Punta Cana Princess All Suites Resort Spa's serene atmosphere with attentive beachside butler service and on-site spa are ideal for adults only travellers. Vacationers in search of a lush environment can head to Eastern Caribbean shores where Royalton Luxury Resorts offers top-notch luxury amenities in Jamaica and Grenada, or the picturesque landscapes in Costa Rica and Punta Cana where RIU Hotels & Resorts serves exceptional quality and service.

Sunwing's exciting 12 Days of Getaways event is on until December 16, 2022 and is open to legal residents of Canada. Festive savings apply to bookings made on applicable packages during this time period, for travel by April 30, 2023. Customers who book by December 16, 2022 will automatically receive ten bonus entries with every vacation package booking while non-purchasing customers, also eligible to enter Sunwing's 12 Days of Getaways contest, are limited to one contest entry per day and must complete a contest form found on Sunwing.ca*.

Plus, Sunwing customers can prepare for the unexpected when they add one of the tour operator's exclusive Worry Free* coverage options to their winter bookings, offering change and cancellation protection, plus emergency medical, trip interruption coverage and more peace of mind.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company's own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

