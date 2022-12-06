Elyssa Cosmetiques Expands Offerings Under The Leadership Of Hanane El Hakym

Paris, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanane El Hakym is the founder of the company Elyssa Cosmetiques and the creator of the brand Elyssa Cosmetiques.

A Doctor of Pharmacy, Hanane created the brand Elyssa Cosmetiques in 2013 to provide women with exceptional high-end hair products.



Currently, Hanane manages a group of several companies in several countries.

Elyssa Cosmetiques, a French brand that is synonymous with excellence, ranks among the Top 5 French brands. Its cosmetic products are a result of a passion for beauty and contain ingredients that promise to restore your hair's natural beauty. The French brand is committed to solving the problem of caring for hair with high-demanded types. Elyssa Cosmetiques uses ingredients that are more respectful of natural beauty and delicate hair balance.

Elyssa Cosmetiques offers hair care products that are specifically tailored to each person's needs. Elyssa Cosmetique has introduced Lisage Bresilien, an exclusive product. This product contains Keratin and Cocoa, which have rehydrating properties and rich active ingredients. Cacao Brasilis can be used on all hair types and provides a radiant shine for healthy hair. This same collection also offers homecare so that all women can have a hair treatment in the privacy of their own home.



The company is young and bold, offering a range of "SOS Hair Botox Capillaire," which uses 3D technology to rejuvenate damaged hair. Botox Hair Care comprises keratin, hyaluronic acids, collagen, and Murumuru butter, which help restore shine to the dullest hair. The first application of this treatment will straighten your hair and eliminate frizziness. This treatment is especially suitable for those with hair that has been damaged by repeated coloring or abused brushing. This innovative product with 3D technology allows women to achieve smooth hair. For more information on this collection, visit here: https://elyssacosmetiques.com/collections/sos-botox-capillaire

The company was driven to create innovative products and a unique smoothing product called Amla plex. Its formalin-free treatment, which is free of any harmful ingredients, will promote hair growth and reduce hair loss. The PCA complex also provides intense and deep hydration for the most damaged hair, allowing women to have natural, healthy-looking hair. Discover the full range of hair straightening products and hair care here: https://elyssacosmetiques.com/collections/huile-amla-lifting-capillaire





About Elyssa Cosmetiques

Elyssa Cosmetiques, a premium beauty and hair care brand, offers consistent results with hair treatment products. The company is driven by a passion to offer high-quality hair products and offers the best prices. Elyssa Cosmetiques is committed to the satisfaction of consumers and hairdressers, and they strive to create high-quality products that are consistent in their results.





