Psychiatric Times Announces the Addition of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America to its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychiatric Times™, the #1 psychiatric publication in the United States, today announced that it has added the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.



"We are delighted to welcome ADAA as our newest Strategic Alliance Partner and support their mission of preventing and successfully treating anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD and co-occurring disorders," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of Psychiatric Times™. "We take great pride in our strategic alliance partnerships, and we are confident this partnership will result in outstanding initiatives to further disseminate best treatment practices and, ultimately, improve patient care and outcomes."

An international nonprofit organization founded in 1979, ADAA is dedicated to the prevention, treatment and cure of anxiety, depression and related disorders through the alignment of science, treatment and education. ADAA brings together mental health professionals who lend their time and expertise to improve patient care by promoting the implementation of best practices and treatments across disciplines through continuing education, training and accelerating dissemination of research into practice.

"The Anxiety and Depression Association of America is proud to partner with MJH and Psychiatric Times™ to further prioritize the care of individuals struggling with depression, anxiety and other disorders," said Susan Gurley, executive director of ADAA. "We know our combined educational efforts in supporting mental health clinicians and practitioners will result in improving the lives of patients and their families."

Through its SAP program, Psychiatric Times™ collaborates with leading partners and helps elevate brands by reaching their target audience within its comprehensive network. The Psychiatric Times™ SAP network maximizes partnerships and increases knowledge in leading treatment options designed to improve patient care. Through this new alliance, Psychiatric Times™ and ADAA will work together to raise awareness about the impact of mental health on physical health as well as improve the quality of life for those who suffer with these mental health issues.

About the Anxiety and Depression Association of America

Founded in 1979, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) is an international nonprofit membership organization (with more than 1,500 international mental health professional members) and a leader in education, training and research for anxiety, depression and related disorders. More than 11 million people visit the ADAA website annually to find current treatment and research information and to access free resources and support. Visit www.adaa.org to learn more.

About Psychiatric Times™

The No. 1 psychiatric publication in the U.S., Psychiatric Times™ provides timely clinical commentary and practical cutting edge content via peer-reviewed in-depth monthly Special Reports, non-industry CME, research updates, conference coverage and in the field perspectives. As the voice of psychiatry, Psychiatric Times™' premiere online and in-print content is written by and for mental health care physicians and professionals.

