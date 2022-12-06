Diverse businesses and leaders honored at 2022 MARKETPLACE

Governor’s Awards recognize excellence in business

MILWAUKEE, WI. DEC. 6, 2022 – Governor Tony Evers and Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), recognized nine businesses and leaders with 2022 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards, which honor Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans, and their advocates.

Winners were announced at the Governor’s Awards Luncheon Tuesday at the 41st annual MARKETPLACE: the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development. The event was held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee with the support of over 20 sponsors, including Keystone Sponsor, US Bank, and Governor’s Award Sponsor, Milwaukee Business Journal.

Awards are given to Wisconsin companies that are certified as a minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), woman-owned business enterprises (WBE) or service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVB), as well as individuals who work to support these businesses.

The winners in the Outstanding Business Award category for MBE, WBE, SDVB are:

Singh & Associates, Inc., Pratap Singh, Ph.D.,PE – Wauwatosa (MBE)

Floor23 Digital LLC, Candace Spears – Germantown (WBE)

Green Up Solutions LLC, Andy Weins – Butler (SDVB)

The winners in the Best Workplace category are:

Mars Solutions Group – Waukesha (MBE)

Your Personal Gardener & Arborist – Mukwonago (SDVB)

The winners in the Diverse Business Champion of the Year Award category are:

North Avenue Market LLC, Chris Harris-Morse – Milwaukee

Small Business Development Center at UW-Stevens Point, Mark Speirs – Stevens Point

The CEO of the Year Award is:

Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce (HWCC), Maysee Y. Herr – Milwaukee

The Thought Leadership Excellence Award category winner is:

Envision The Ladder, Sherri Jordan – Wauwatosa

Entering its 41st year, MARKETPLACE helps Wisconsin businesses learn about contracting with state, federal and local agencies as well as corporations, which represent billions of dollars of annual purchasing power. During this two-day event, participants connect with government and corporate buyers as well as other small businesses and service providers through networking sessions, virtual workshops, panel discussions, buyer meetings and more.

While MARKETPLACE is open to all Wisconsin business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, conference content is specifically crafted for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, veteran-owned and LGBTQ-owned business enterprises and HUBZone businesses. These companies can connect with resources and potentially make a deal or lay the framework for a future contract.

MARKETPLACE Wisconsin is presented by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and is supported by US Bank, keystone sponsor, Milwaukee Business Journal, luncheon awards program sponsor, and more than a dozen additional supporters. To learn more about the conference, visit marketplacewisconsin.com.