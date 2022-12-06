Submit Release
Carrie Arran Resources Inc. Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Carrie Arran Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Downes as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Mr. John McBride has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation but will continue as a director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Mr. Downes is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has over 15 years of management and accounting experience in the natural resource and financial services sectors.

For Further Information:

Richard A. Graham
Director
Telephone: (604) 488-8717

