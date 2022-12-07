Hunter Patterson, The Property Advocates CEO and President, Supports Light the Way Event

Chief Executive Officer and President of The Property Advocates, Hunter Patterson, endorses Young Life Annual Fundraising Banquet, Light the Way.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Volusia Young Life Annual Fundraising Banquet, called Light the Way, took place on October 11 of this year at St. Barnabas Episcopal School. Hunter Patterson, The Property Advocates CEO and President, says this event and the organization that arranges it is one that Florida community members should support to invest in the hearts of future generations.

"For those looking to find ways to get involved with programs that lead our youth to live better lives and be a part of good, caring, and accepting communities with influential mentors, this is the program they should support," said Hunter Patterson.

Young Life exists to meet kids and students where they are to build personal and authentic relationships while sharing the good news of God's love. The Christian ministry is infused with adventurous, fun, life-changing experiences for any middle school, high school, or college-age student looking for meaning and getting the most out of what life has to offer. The mission of Young Life is to introduce youth to Jesus Christ while providing students with a trustworthy community of like-minded kids and adults that help adolescents grow in their Christian faith.

"Not all kids are born into families with an adult who guides them down the right path. Young Life intentionally puts caring adults into the lives of the students they reach to serve as both mentors and friends. They welcome and serve all who come," said Patterson.

Young Life branches out into local groups, such as West Volusia Young Life. Youth can search their local community to see where there is a Young Life group near them, and the organization offers assistance for those wanting to bring Young Life into their community.

On any given day of the week you can find West Volusia Young Life hosting a club or event for their high school, middle school, foster care, or special needs students. A group gathered recently for a fun weekend earlier this November at Southwind Young Life Camp for West Volusia’s Weekend Camp. Local supporters such as Whit's Frozen Custard helped raise funds to send kids to camp.

The fun is not only reserved for students, as Young Life believes that getting the most out of life extends beyond graduation. Hundreds of thousands of adults have found joy and meaning in life through Young Life as alumni, donors, fans, guests, and volunteers.

At the Light the Way event, Patterson emphasized guests who are not directly involved in Young Life as volunteer leaders, committee members, or staff can clearly see the positive impact Young Life has on the local youth. Such was the case with Patterson's firm, The Property Advocates, which became a sponsor of the event and featured on the event's t-shirt.

Patterson encourages individuals and potential sponsors interested in supporting the next Light the Way event or West Volusia Young Life to connect with Lissa Graves at lissagravesyl@gmail.com and if anyone would like to give please donate here.

About Hunter Patterson

As President and Chief Executive Officer of The Property Advocates, Hunter Patterson offers distinctive leadership and top results to clients and stakeholders. Hunter aims to level the playing field between insurance companies and policyholders through consistent education, empowerment, and professional excellence. Hunter has earned the prestigious CPCU insurance designation and graduated Magna Cum Laude as well as Valedictorian of his class at the Barry University School of Law.

