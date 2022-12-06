Amylu Foods Launches Four Innovative Chicken Sausage Flavors at Select Whole Foods Market Stores

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amylu Foods, known for all-natural, antibiotic-free chicken sausages, meatballs, burgers, and bacon, is introducing four new flavors of Chicken Sausages under the Sausages by Amylu® brand. The four flavors are now available nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores.

This is the latest innovative product lineup from Amylu Foods and includes the following flavor profiles:

Cacio e Pepe

Roasted Garlic & Asiago

Tomatillo, Peppers & White Cheddar

Artichoke Leek & Gruyere

Our irresistible sausages are made with Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.) Step 2 Animal Welfare Certified chicken raised without antibiotics, all-natural ingredients, and a natural pork casing. They are a great source of protein, containing 14-17g per serving, and made without nitrites, nitrates, or ingredients containing gluten.

“We are excited to collaborate with Amylu Foods to bring these unique flavors to the Whole Foods Market customer. We strive to provide unique and delicious items to our shoppers, and I believe these chicken sausages are the perfect fit for our stores.” Tate Ramos, Meat & Poultry Global Category Merchant, Whole Foods Market.

The new Sausages by Amylu flavors are available in 12oz packages of four, 3oz individually wrapped sausages. These fully-cooked chicken sausages tap into flavor trends that the whole family can enjoy for a quick, nutritious meal or snack.

“As a leader of innovation in the clean ingredient chicken sausage category, we were thrilled when given the opportunity to work with Whole Foods Market to bring these trend-forward, G.A.P. Animal Welfare Certified chicken sausages to their stores. We’re confident that our consumers will love them.” Gavin Mutter, Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Amylu Foods.

For nutritional information and ingredient statements for the Sausages by Amylu brand items, visit www.amylufoods.com. Follow Amylu Foods on Instagram and Facebook for recipe and product information.

Sausages by Amylu G.A.P. Certified Product Images

About Amylu Foods

In 1992, our founder, Amylu Kurzawski, pioneered the chicken sausage category. She’s a third-generation sausage maker who worked by her grandfather’s side in the family’s traditional sausage company when she saw an opportunity to make a healthier product to meet growing interest in more healthful foods. Today, Amylu Foods is a leader in the natural, better-for-you, fully-cooked chicken space. Our product lineup includes almost 50 different delicious flavors of sausages, meatballs, burgers and bacon. All our products are made from simple, all-natural ingredients and never any antibiotics, nitrates or nitrites.

About Global Animal Partnership

G.A.P. is a non-profit organization committed to changing the way our food is raised. Our mission is to drive meaningful, continuous improvement of farm animal welfare through multi-level standards development, application, and verification across the supply chain. Currently impacting over 400 million farm animals across 4,000 farms, we envision a world where farm animals are treated with compassion, managed to a science-based standard, and permitted to express their natural behavior, and where consumers are empowered to make informed purchasing decisions based on transparent animal welfare criteria and labeling.

