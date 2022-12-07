The 94 Initiative Honors Companies Driven By MLKs’ Legacy

We Act Radio: Organizing the Resistance.

We Act Radio's live digital billboard will honor companies doing social good.

Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?' ” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Act Radio and Newton Media Group launch The 94 Initiative! Beginning December 7, 2022, global, national, and local companies and brands with clear socially responsible initiatives and actions will be able to apply for this prestigious inaugural honor. 94 companies and brands will be chosen and honored in Washington, DC, via the application process. The 94 Initiative was inspired by the work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 2023 marks 94 years of birth and continues the 11-year celebration for the #1 social justice media station in DC, We Act Radio. The selected companies and brands will be showcased on a Live Digital Billboard in Historic Anacostia - the focus of The New York Times 2022 article - in Washington, DC.

“Corporations. Evil. Greedy. Powerful. i.e., Walmart = Bad. Enemies of progressive values and open democracy. But some responsible corporations support progressive values and still make a profit, i.e., Costco = Good. We want to honor more of the good beyond the reach of normal public perception,” states Kymone Freeman, Co-founder of We Act Radio.

Work from DoSomething Strategic, for example, reveals that 76% of young people said they have purchased (53%) or would consider purchasing (23%) a brand/product to show support for the issues the brand supported. Perhaps even more importantly, 67% have stopped purchasing (40%) or would consider doing so (27%) if the company stood for something or behaved in a way that didn’t align with their values. For Gen Z, buying power is a key vehicle for activism and they expect brands to give back to communities.

Why apply? The 94 honorees will receive a 90-second video and/or static images for 79 days on the live digital billboard [24 hours, seven days] for less than the cost of one 60-second commercial radio slot, along with being featured on We Act Radio Facebook page ad for The 94 Initiative. Beyond recognition and marketing boosts, all honorees have potential editorial and media coverage in the We Act Radio Network newswire announcement. The live digital billboard garners 30k vehicles daily [not including pedestrians] and launches on the 2023 MLK Holiday Day Parade, attended by thousands of residents and tourists.

The 94 Initiative honoree application requires a $100 entry fee. The application deadline closes on December 23, 2022. 94 honorees will be notified on January 2, 2022, and will be revealed to the public on the Live Digital Billboard on January 16, the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday. The application can be found on the webpage.

We Act Radio/Newton Media Group

We Act Radio: Organizing the Resistance. We Act Radio entered the AM airwaves online on November 11, 2011, on Martin Luther King Jr Ave, in Historic Anacostia, home to the Historical Figure Frederick Douglass. We Act Radio Network nationally syndicated and original programs have been ranked the #1 Social Justice Radio Station by the Washington City Paper. The station hosts nationally syndicated programs such as Thom Hartmann, The Zero Hour, and MomsRising, while producing original radio and Livestream programs that spotlight established talk radio hosts. In 2017 We Act Radio won the Public Media Journalists Association Division First Place for commentary for its contribution to the NPR affiliate / WAMU-produced Anacostia Unmapped radio documentary.